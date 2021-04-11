CNN's Brian Stelter Complains That Fox News Hosts Aren't Posting Vaccine Selfies

CNN’s resident potato Brian Stelter is beyond parody. On Sunday’s episode of Reliable Sources, Stelter actually attempted to shame Fox News and its hosts for not sharing vaccine selfies on social media.

No, I’m not kidding.

After discussing the recent vaccination statistics, Stelter claimed that “it is important to see all of the TV anchors, personalities showing themselves getting the shot.”

“We’ve seen a lot of vaccine selfies from lots of folks at lots of different networks. It is been really inspiring to see,” Stelter claimed, before pointing out that a co-host on the Today show participated in live-group vaccination, and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow got the shot despite a fear of needles. “So I say all of that to make the following point. Where are Tucker [Carlson] and Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham? Where is Ainsley Earhardt and Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade? Where are the biggest stars on Fox getting vaccinated?” Stelter asked guest Matt Gertz of Media Matters.

“I get it is a personal choice between the hosts and their health care provider. But everybody else is doing it, right Matt?” Stelter continued. “All across television, all of those anchors are rolling up their sleeves — why do you think we haven’t seen the biggest stars on Fox News get vaccinated or show us their vaccine selfies?”

Did you catch that? Everyone else is doing it. Didn’t Brian’s parents teach him that just because everyone else is doing something doesn’t mean you have to?

Of course, Gertz, being from Media Matters, bought into the notion that Fox News hosts have an obligation to post vaccine selfies.

“I think Fox has a really unique responsibility here,” Gertz said. “The network’s hosts have been telling viewers for decades that they cannot trust any other network. … And so during a public health crisis, the network is the only way to reach its viewers with information like that. And they are the ones that the viewers trust. And so when — instead of telling your viewers, look, go get the shot, it is in your interest, it is safe, it is incredibly effective, it will get us back to normal, they are raising questions about its effectiveness, raising questions about whether it is dangerous — that does a lot of damage.”

Does it really? I had no idea that vaccine selfies from newscasters was part of the national vaccine distribution strategy. This coming from a network that pretended like Joe Biden’s age and mental health were non-issues during the 2020 campaign. Give me a break.

“Steve Doocy should get vaccinated live on Fox and Friends,” Gertz suggested. “It would save lives. It would save the lives of his viewers. I don’t understand why they won’t do that.”

You have to see it to believe it, folks.

Lord help us if Brian Stelter ever thinks colon cleansings are the next big public health issue.

But seriously, haven’t we all seen enough vaccine selfies on social media? Aren’t we kind of sick of the virtue signaling and the need for public validation? Myself, I’ve not made a decision about whether I’ll get the COVID-19 vaccine or not. But, if I do, I pledge here and now not to post any proof of vaccination on social media. You know why? Because it’s stupid. I don’t need approval from the public.