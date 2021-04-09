New Marvel 'Villain" Dr. Jordan Peterson Devilishly Mocks His New Red Skull Caricature

Mild-mannered Canadian professor and psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson found himself in a starring role in the MCU earlier this week as supervillain Red Skull. As PJ Media’s Tyler O’Neil reported:

Marvel fans are well-familiar with Captain America’s nemesis, Red Skull, a man too evil for Adolf Hitler. Seriously, Red Skull sets up the evil organization Hydra to go where Hitler would not, and only Captain America can stop him. In the latest version of the comics, written by none other than Ta-Nehisi Coates, Red Skull draws inspiration from none other than Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson.

Peterson initially responded with alarm, but it appears his loyal fan base rallied and decided to help make this version of Red Skull the most helpful villain in comic book history. Using actual quotes from Peterson, a follower created a series of memes that pointed to the hilarity of trying to paint Peterson as literally “worse than Hitler.”

What really bothers me is that the only way JP gets any power over anyone is by the opposite side clutching their pearls. The monster lives on anxiety. Stop feeding it. Do these words sound that scary? pic.twitter.com/7JWhX4PV9q — Nymdok (@Nymdok) April 6, 2021

For those of you not familiar with Godwin’s Law, coined in 1990 by Mike Godwin, the definition is hysterically apt given that Dr. Peterson’s international fame was built mainly through online interaction and discussion:

Godwin’s law, short for Godwin’s law (or rule) of Nazi analogies, is an Internet adage asserting that “as an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Nazis or Hitler becomes more likely.

Peterson was a card-carrying member of the Intellectual Dark Web when Eric and Bret Weinstein launched it and has been the subject of many media hit pieces like the rest of that group’s members. The media aims their ire at the group because it supports fundamental principles of free speech and rejects intersectional politics. Since returning from a severe health crisis brought about by a reaction to benzodiazepines, Peterson has resumed his place on the podcasting and public intellectual circuit.

I got you pic.twitter.com/IiaBArBDfT — Maha Sattva (@Maha_Sattva) April 6, 2021

Think of the Merchandise Sir. pic.twitter.com/I5QaHtkcCN — DayCare Finance🍩 (@DayCareFinance) April 8, 2021

With the encouragement of his followers, Peterson decided to join in the fun and create his own logo:

Hail Lobster. pic.twitter.com/jMwlKSXmsp — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 8, 2021

The lobster is the animal Peterson often uses to discuss how hierarchies develop within species. Humans and lobsters have a brain chemical, serotonin, in common. He explains how levels of this chemical rise in lobsters as they become more prominent within their communities and influence their physical postures. And if you are going to be a supervillain, you need a motto. So Peterson let his followers select his:

Supervillain motto poll: Red Skull says — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 6, 2021

Then it looks like Peterson decided to make a few memes of his own:

Or else pic.twitter.com/ujLExPU9Sw — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 8, 2021

Red Skull says… pic.twitter.com/gKmOW2nRYd — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 8, 2021

Evil stuff right there. Peterson and his followers put a fine point on the absurdity of presenting Red Skull as a caricature of the man who lectures on non-controversial topics such as taking personal responsibility, putting your personal space in order, and finding meaning in your life. His Twitter timeline is full of hysterical takes from people who have actually read his books and listened to his lectures, as it seems doubtful Ta-Nehisi Coates has. The memes are still coming:

However, this characterization’s true absurdity lies in a consistent theme from Peterson, who spent years studying the authoritarian movements of the 20th century. The left dislikes him because he points out that tyranny can come from either ideological direction when they want to say it can only come from the right.

Peterson further says that codifying policies related to equity rather than equality could be when the left crosses into territory that leads to authoritarianism. This idea becomes particularly problematic when equity is a clearly stated priority of the Biden administration. So, cultural leaders from the left, like Coates and Marvel, must attack Peterson’s views. In this case, humor is the pitch-perfect response. Ideas that cannot be supported must be mocked. So, kudos to the user who kicked it off and to Peterson for engaging in the fun.