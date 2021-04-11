Are Successful Legal Challenges to Biden's Abuses of Power Finally Coming?

When President Donald Trump was in office, it seemed like before the ink on an executive action could dry, there was already a legal challenge filed and an activist judge ready to issue an injunction.

Yet, since taking office, Joe Biden has repeatedly thumbed his nose at the Constitution with executive orders that exceed his authority.

Joe Biden recommitted the United States to the Paris climate agreement on his first day in office, and he is looking to get us back into the Iran Nuclear Deal, despite the fact that the Constitution clearly states in Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 that the president “shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two-thirds of the Senators present concur.”

Last month I asked, “Where are the legal challenges? Where are the conservative groups filing lawsuits?” As far as I’m concerned, conservative groups should have taken a page out of the Left’s playbook and should have been waiting in the wings before Biden even took office to challenge his illegal actions.

Yet, sadly, that was not to happen. Any legal challenges to Biden’s executive actions have not successfully stalled his agenda.

But maybe that’s about to change. According to a report from the Daily Caller, Republican attorneys general “are determined to mount numerous legal challenges against President Joe Biden, creating a formidable roadblock to the president’s agenda.”

Great, bring it on. It’s only been three months since Bumblin’ Biden took office. Better late than never.

“We are sharpening the pencils and filling up the inkwells,” Louisiana Attorney General and former Republican Attorneys General Association Chairman Jeff Landry told the Daily Caller. Landry is leading two ongoing lawsuits against the Biden administration.

According to Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, states are the last line of defense for Constitutional rights.

“When you step in on day one and start issuing edicts and executive orders like King George, I and a lot of other conservative Republicans are going to start having problems,” Knudsen said. “State attorneys general are coming into their own and realizing they can be an effective pushback against an overreaching executive.”

“The Biden administration has already gone much further than Barack Obama. The Obama administration would sometimes pause on various topics and really be very sensitive to the public relations appearance,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey told the Daily Caller. “Biden is going a lot further across the board.”

During Trump’s presidency, Democrat attorneys general led an “unprecedented blitz” of legal challenges to Trump’s policies. Of the 207 cases that made it to court, the Trump administration lost 80 percent of them, over alleged violations of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). The efforts of Republican attorneys general seek to flip the script and use the APA against Biden.

“They didn’t like the Trump administration violating APA,” Landry said. “But they were quick to violate the APA, as soon as Biden became president.”

“I’m not interested in filing lawsuits just for the sake of a headline,” Knudsen added. “We wouldn’t file these things if we didn’t think there was a legitimate violation and a legitimate chance of winning in court.”

That’s all fine and good, but it’s time to see results. One of President Trump’s biggest achievements was the transformation of the judiciary with a historic number of vacancies filled. It should be easy to find judges who care enough about the Constitution to thwart Biden’s radical agenda.