Antifa Sets Fire to Portland ICE HQ With People Inside

On Saturday night, about 100 leftist protesters dressed in antifa’s signature black bloc set fire to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters in Portland, Ore., with people inside the building.

At around 9 p.m. West Coast time, Grace Morgan reported that roughly 100 people had showed up at the ICE building to protest. Activists tagged the building with graffiti reading “F**K ICE” and “This is indigenous land.” They also set a fire, fired a flare above the roof and threw eggs at the door.

Parts of the fence around the ICE facility in Portland OR have been dismantled by protesters & laid against the main entrances. Federal agents get on the loud speaker & warn not to trespass, including press. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/cqiyflcZ26 — Grace Morgan (@gravemorgan) April 11, 2021

Agitators chanted, “Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground” on repeat as they lit the building on fire. Independent Media PDX captured footage of the arson.

Andy Ngo, editor at large at The Post Millennial, noted that an antifa agitator gave the Black Lives Matter fist salute while the crowd cheered at the ICE building catching fire. “Officers were trapped inside when antifa set the building on fire,” he claimed.

“Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground” An #antifa gives the #BLM fist salute while the crowd cheers on the burning of the @ICEgov Portland facility last night. Officers were trapped inside when antifa set the building on fire. pic.twitter.com/VYgRlvMUTo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 11, 2021

After antifa set the building on fire, federal agents came out to disperse them with pepper balls.

Federal agents come out pic.twitter.com/h9rgCExlOl — Grace Morgan (@gravemorgan) April 11, 2021

Just before 2 a.m., Morgan tweeted that police had arrived and warned the crowds not to trespass.

The agitators appeared to have left the scene by 2:30 a.m., leaving officers to deal with the damage, the Daily Mail reported.

Neither the Department of Homeland Security nor the Portland Police Bureau have published reports about the arson. It remains unclear whether ICE or the police made any arrests.

When Mayor Ted Wheeler (D-Portland) finally condemned antifa riots last August, he explicitly condemned this kind of behavior as a form of attempted murder.

“When you commit arson with an accelerant, in an attempt to burn down a building that is occupied by people that you have intentionally trapped inside, you are not demonstrating. You are attempting to commit murder,” the mayor said at the time.

Yet he has not condemned this attack.