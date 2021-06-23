The Morning Briefing: Progressives Are Having a Rough Time and It's Glorious

Top O’ the Briefing

Onto the Progressive Filibuster Meltdown

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I’ve got peanut butter in my synapses this week. Crunchy.

Well, the Senate saved us from the horrors of the “For the People Act,” and the United States of America will now chug on for a little while longer. Bryan had a post yesterday about a Dem who admitted that the whole thing was only about a federal power grab, which is what a said at the conclusion of yesterday’s Top O’ the Briefing section. I also wrote yesterday that this is the kind of thing that the Democrats will keep going after, but that will be a fight for another day.

It’s 2021 though, kids, and there is always another fight right around the corner.

Because the Democrats have convinced themselves that their smoke and mirrors bare majority means that they have a mandate, they’re a bit upset. Strap in for some loud shrieks of “RAAAAAAACISM” issuing forth from the usual suspects for the next several weeks.

With Soviet election reform dead and buried for the moment, the focus for them is now on ending the filibuster, which John Sexton wrote about over at HotAir. John’s post has a lot of examples of the diaper-filling exhortations coming from the left, like this one:

Republicans are brazenly sweeping the January 6 insurrection under the rug and have no shame in attacking our right to vote! We need to take action & do it NOW. Investigate Trump & his campaign for January 6, end the filibuster, & save our democracy. History is on OUR side! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) June 22, 2021

Maxine Waters used to be my representative, I’m pretty sure that she does awful things to hamsters when she’s away from cameras.

Their anguish is entertaining, of course, but we can’t let our delight distract us from the fact that they’re actually serious about all of this stuff.

Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) has been the poster girl for keeping the filibuster alive, and one of the more delicious aspects of this battle has been watching progressive activists spend over a million to harass her to no avail. As I wrote yesterday, and last month, Sinema isn’t easily swayed by the toddler-esque wailing of the Democrats who surround her. My money is still on Joe Manchin caving, but I think Sinema will hold fast and spoil her Democratic colleagues’ fun.

The Democrats could be enjoying some bipartisan victories that might actually be good for the American people, but they’re slavishly devoted to the radical progressive agenda that they mistakenly think most of America is interested in. They’d rather be rabidly partisan and myopic than responsible.

It’s making them miserable, so let’s sit back and enjoy that while it’s happening.

