The Morning Briefing: Let's Hope the Commie 'For the People Act' Dies in the Senate

I am forever grateful that I am blessed with a cast-iron gut and a strong constitution, both of which make it easier to deal with politics on a daily basis. Were that not the case, my stomach would be daisy-chaining bouts of indigestion while reading and writing about the laughably named “For the People Act,” which Granny Boxwine’s House already passed and which will now hopefully meet a swift demise in the Senate.

Gosh, it seems like just yesterday that we were talking about all of the “irregularities” that popped up during last year’s kinda/sorta election. Those irregularities were made possible because the pandemic was used as cover to blow any semblance of election transparency and integrity out of the water. This bill seeks to make all of that chaos permanent and federally mandated.

Mail-in ballots flying everywhere forever, last-minute registration, voter ID out the window, early voting that begins, like, now…it’s a real doozy.

Any Republican who suggests maybe not having presidential elections become loosey-goosey free-for-alls is accused of advocating for Draconian restrictions because racism and stuff. That is how it’s presented in virtually every mainstream media outlet, from local news stations to The New York Times. Like all things with this Democratic majority, it’s tedious and dishonest.

The Democrats are presenting HR 1 — now SR 1 in the Senate — as some sort of last gasp for the fate of the Republic. They are, of course, always a bit overwrought. Rich Lowry wrote an Op-Ed for Politico earlier in the month that more — ok completely — accurately described it in the headline as “a Non-Solution to a Non-Problem.”

A sampling of that post:

Even if you believe that, for instance, same-day registration is the preferable policy, it is not remotely plausible that is the difference between democracy and authoritarianism in America. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, only 20 states and Washington, D.C., currently have same-day registration and yet we’ve still had free and fair elections, including in those states—among them, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Oregon—without it. There’s also no reason to wipe out every voter ID law in America, when research shows that even strict ID laws have had no effect on turnout.

I saw things a little differently when I wrote about HR 1 being a “force multiplier for election fraud” back in March:

This is a dangerous, naked federal power grab that would put quite a few nails in the coffin of the good old Republic. It would also make it nigh on impossible to clean up any of the very real messes that need to be dealt with. Dealt with at the state level, that is. HR 1 is like using a machete to close up a wound that needs a tourniquet. It’s not a cure, it’s an exacerbation of the problem.

As we are all painfully aware, the only real hope the steroids version of this bill has of passing is if the Democrats nuke the filibuster. As of now, it looks like Kyrsten Sinema will hold fast in her opposition to that, and it seems that she still has some of her spine on loan to Joe Manchin.

While it’s unlikely that this monstrosity will make it out of the Senate, it’s scary just how close it is. This would be a nightmare that enables the feds to take more power away from the states and dilute election integrity. It’s also the kind of law that is nigh on impossible to get rid of once it’s on the books. That we may only be saved from it because there are still two Democrats in the Senate who realize they won’t be in the majority forever and want to preserve the filibuster is an uncomfortably close call.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Now that's a true neighbor. 💚 📹: katiedavies71 on TikTok pic.twitter.com/U1ckw90JZ8 — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) June 19, 2021

