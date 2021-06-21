Revenge of the Laptop: DOJ Looking Into Hunter Biden, Firm, for Illegal Lobbying

Presidentish Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, may have had a “far closer relationship” with lobbying firm Blue Star Strategies than the company’s CEO claimed under oath to Congress.

In an exclusive on Monday, the Daily Mail reports that emails from Biden’s abandoned laptop revealed his “close relationship” with Blue Star, and “bring into question” CEO Karen Tramontano’s sworn testimony to Congress.

Burisma — the Ukraine energy giant that for five years paid Biden perhaps as much as $50,00 a month — hired Blue Star to improve the image of its owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, in the U.S.

In her testimony, the lobby shop boss said Hunter did not direct any of her firm’s work for Burisma, claimed that at first she did not know Hunter Biden was on its board, and that she did not intend to influence US policy through her meetings with US officials. But emails, exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com from Hunter’s abandoned laptop, cast a new light on the testimony.

You can see the partly-redacted emails at the link, but DM sums them up by saying that they “show the president’s son was intimately involved with Blue Star’s hiring by Burisma.”

POLITICO reported earlier this month that Blue Star is under investigation for violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which “requires Americans to disclose lobbying and public affairs work for foreign officials and political parties.”

Tramontano swore that Biden wasn’t involved in such work, but the emails obtained from Biden’s laptop — which he apparently abandoned in a repair shop while in a drug-induced stupor — would seem to contradict that claim.

The president’s son working clandestinely for foreign officials suspected of corruption seems to be kind of a big deal.

Presidentish Biden appears to have had his own hand in Burisma’s cookie jar, shortly after Hunter was hired. As PJ’s own Tyler O’Neil reported for our VIPs last month:

The real Burisma scandal isn’t the fact that Biden (falsely) took credit for Shokin’s ouster, but the fact that Biden met a Burisma executive at a swanky restaurant in Washington, D.C., in 2015. This seriously undermines Joe Biden’s claim that he did not know anything about his son’s extremely worrisome business deals.

But we haven’t yet reached the depth of the rot.

The Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reported on Monday that Joe Biden’s nominee to head dup the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Policy, Hampton Dellinger, previously “worked on the Crisis Management and Government Response team at Boies Schiller Flexner,” a firm where Hunter also served as counsel.

Ross continues:

Emails from Biden’s laptop show he worked closely with lawyers on Boies Schiller Flexner’s crisis management team. He referred Burisma Holdings to the crisis unit as a client in April 2014. Biden’s laptop emails also indicate he attended a private dinner party with Dellinger and several other Boies Schiller Flexner lawyers in March 2014.

Ross conjectures that Dillenger’s appointment to such a sensitive position “could pose a potential conflict of interest.”

Ya think?

Hunter, Ross reports, in 2014 “introduced Burisma Holdings as a possible client for Boies Schiller Flexner” while Dellinger served on the previously-mentioned Crisis Management and Government Response team — exactly the kind of work Burisma required.

It is not yet known if Dellinger performed any work directly for Burisma, but he also didn’t answer Ross’s questions about his work at Boies Schiller Flexner.

The DOJ’s investigation into Hunter Biden continues, apparently aided in large part by Biden’s own emails.

Not that I expect much to come out of a “Justice” Department that whitewashed its Hillary Clinton investigation cleaner than she wiped her illegal email server.

But you have to imagine Biden is wishing he’d wiped his.