[WATCH] Woke Indoctrination in the Texas State Guard?

On June 4, 2021, Texas Scorecard published a disturbing story about left-wing indoctrination training that was said to have been ordered by the Texas State Guard for all of its members to undergo. Guard member Andy Hopper wrote that the mandatory training took place at Camp Mabry in Austin on May 22, 2021.

During our monthly drill, we were ordered into an auditorium at Camp Mabry and indoctrinated with themes of cultural Marxism and critical race theory that characterize the same DOD “extremism” training that has been forced upon all federal troops since the January 6 rally for President Trump in Washington, D.C. Unlike the federal training, our training occurred with a room full of Texas general officers, including Major General Robert Bodisch, the commanding general (CG) of the Texas State Guard. Texas is somewhat unique in that the Texas Military Forces is made up of no less than three branches: the Army National Guard, the Air National Guard, and the Texas State Guard. The reporting structure is complex, but the bottom line is that the State Guard only reports to the governor of Texas and cannot be federalized. The Department of Defense is not in our reporting structure, and Washington, D.C. has no role in the command of our state military forces.

Hopper elaborated:

During the question-and-answer dialog, we learned that although it wasn’t clear who had the list of extremist organizations, the NRA was known to be on the list. Troops were reminded that membership in the NRA would not necessarily be extreme, but fundraising or recruiting members certainly would be. Specific examples were given of extremists who had been rooted out of the military in the past, and all of the examples presented to the class were of white, presumably “right-wing” extremists who had done something overtly illegal.

As you’ll see in the video, the training was most likely not directly ordered by Washington.

Who ordered it? Watch.

I reached out to public affairs at the Texas Military Department asking them five specific questions about the training:

1. Did the training occur on the date Hopper states and is his characterization of it accurate?

2. If the training was not as Hopper described, can you provide documents, PowerPoints, or other relevant materials demonstrating that?

3. Did MG Bodisch approve and authorize the training (if it took place)?

4. If the training took place as Hopper describes, who is the senior NCO who led it? I am asking for their name.

5. If the training took place as Hopper describes, where did the training materials come from? Did the state of Texas pay any person or entity for the materials, and if so, who or what entity was paid, and how much were they paid?

The Texas Military Department’s public affairs responded with the following answers:

Q 1: Did the training occur on the date Hopper states and is his characterization of it accurate? A 1: Yes the training occurred on May 22, 2021. The training highlighted Texas Military Department service members’ responsibility to treat all people with respect, to prevent hate and harassment towards others from spreading through the ranks and their obligation to help prevent violent or criminal acts against others. The training was then developed specific to the Texas Military’s structure. Q 2: If the training was not as Hopper described, can you provide documents, PowerPoints, or other relevant materials demonstrating that? A 2: Our training was developed based off of the Texas Domestic Terrorism Threat Assessment, Department of Public Safety, dated January 2020; the Department of Defense Instruction 1325.06, dated 27 November 2009; and Air Force Instruction 51-508, dated 12 October 2018. All of our military training is for official use only; we are unable to release it to personnel not requiring the training per regulation. Q3: Did MG Bodisch approve and authorize the training (if it took place)? A3: Maj. Gen. Bodisch supervised the Texas State Guard receive the training. Maj. Gen. Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas, directed each of her subordinate Texas Military Department commanders to conduct extremism training with their service members. Q4: If the training took place as Hopper describes, who is the senior NCO who led it? I am asking for their name. A4: There were many people present at the training in question; all service members present are currently serving in the Texas State Guard. Q5: If the training took place as Hopper describes, where did the training materials come from? Did the state of Texas pay any person or entity for the materials, and if so, who or what entity was paid, and how much were they paid? A5: The training materials were developed by full time employees assigned to the Texas Military Department Joint Staff, utilizing the references listed above.

In a follow-up email exchange, Texas Military Department public affairs only responded “No” when I asked whether the training was based on critical race theory, and if NRA members were described in the training as “extremists.” The TMD has also not answered the question of who led the training. Answer #4 above is clearly a dodge.

There’s more to this story.