Non-Muslim Women in Canada Don Hijabs to ‘Combat Islamophobia’

Global News reported Friday that “both Muslim and non-Muslim women wore the hijab in Victoria Park as part of the National Call to Action Against Islamophobia Friday evening. Around 80 Londoners gathered for a rally educating people on the hijab and need to combat Islamophobia in the wake of the killing of a London Ont. Muslim family.” That murder was a heinous crime, but the claim that it was really evidence of widespread “Islamophobia” in Canada is preposterous. And the idea of non-Muslim women donning a symbol of the second-class status of women in Islam is even more absurd.

The Hijabs for Harmony event, according to Muslim Association of Canada member Reem Sultan, was important as a public statement: “In a time when a lot of women are scared to go out with their scarf on because now they have become a visible minority, this show of support encourages them to continue on with the choice they have taken.”

Sultan, according to Global News, “says after the attack in London, she and her family were scared and wondered if they should leave their house because wearing the hijab made her visibly Muslim. ‘To overcome it is my goal and the goal of other women; we can’t be held hostage to fear or to that Islamophobic attack.’”

A London resident, Barbara Legate, helped organize the event. “Legate, who is not a Muslim, said it was important to show solidarity with Muslim woman and the community. ‘Women are the target for the violence,’ said Legate.”

In reality, many of the most celebrated of the cases claiming the harassment of women and girls wearing hijab turned out to have been faked by the victims themselves. In one such incident, an eleven-year-old girl in Toronto made international headlines with her claim that a man had followed her and cut her hijab with scissors. After an investigation, police concluded that the attack never happened. Likewise, Yasmin Seweid, a Muslim teen, claimed in December 2016 that Trump supporters on a New York subway tore off her hijab and no one in the packed subway car helped her. She, too, gained international media attention, and she, too, made up the whole thing. Shortly before that, a hijab-wearing Muslim student at San Diego State University also falsely claimed that she was assaulted by Trump supporters. In July 2017, a Muslim in Britain falsely claimed that a man had pulled off her hijab in a “race hate attack.” In November 2016, a University of Michigan Muslim student claimed she was “accosted by a white man who told her to remove her hijab or he would set her ablaze with a cigarette lighter.” She also fabricated the whole event. And there are many others of this kind.

The hijab symbolizes the subjugation of women in Islam. Women are required to wear the hijab according to Islamic law because it is their responsibility to remove temptation from men. If men are tempted anyway and they end up being sexually assaulted or raped, it’s their fault. Because the hijab is an important part of a woman’s responsibility under Sharia, many women have been brutalized and even killed for not wearing one. Aqsa Parvez’s Muslim father choked her to death with her hijab after she refused to wear it. Amina Muse Ali was a Christian woman in Somalia whom Muslims murdered because she wasn’t wearing a hijab. Forty women were murdered in Iraq in 2007 for not wearing the hijab. Alya Al-Safar’s Muslim cousin threatened to kill her and harm her family because she stopped wearing the hijab in Britain. Amira Osman Hamid faced whipping in Sudan for refusing to wear the hijab. An Egyptian girl, also named Amira, committed suicide after being brutalized by her family for refusing to wear the hijab. Muslim and non-Muslim teachers at the Islamic College of South Australia were told they had to wear the hijab or get fired. Police in Chechnya shot women with paintballs because they weren’t wearing hijabs. Other women in Chechnya were threatened by men with automatic rifles for not wearing hijabs.

Elementary school teachers in Tunisia were threatened with death for not wearing hijabs. Syrian schoolgirls were forbidden to go to school unless they wore hijabs. Women in Gaza were forced by Hamas to wear hijabs. Women in London were threatened with murder by Muslim thugs if they didn’t wear hijabs. An anonymous young Muslim woman doffed her hijab outside her home and started living a double life in fear of her parents. Fifteen girls in Saudi Arabia were killed when the religious police wouldn’t let them leave their burning school building because they had taken off their hijabs in their all-female environment. A girl in Italy had her head shaved by her mother for not wearing her hijab.

Other women and girls have been killed or threatened or live in fear for daring not to wear the hijab.

Women in Iran continue to protest against the Islamic regime by daring to take off their hijabs, despite the fact that they face heavy prison sentences for doing so.

But where is the event showing support for the many victims of the hijab? Who is standing with them? No one in London, Ontario.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 22 books including many bestsellers, such as The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades), The Truth About Muhammad and The History of Jihad. His latest book is Did Muhammad Exist?: An Inquiry into Islam’s Obscure Origins―Revised and Expanded Edition. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.