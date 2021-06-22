Trump: 'I Have Not Conceded' 2020 Election; Blames Pence for Him Not Being in Office Now

On Monday, Real America’s Voice interviewed Donald Trump, and Trump said that he has not conceded the 2020 presidential race.

“No, I never admitted defeat,” Trump told host David Brody. “We have a lot of things happening right now … all you have to do is read the newspapers and see what’s coming out now. No … I have not conceded.”

Trump also left open the possibility that he could be reinstated.

“If the election was fraudulent, people are gonna have to make up their own minds,” Trump said. “It’s not gonna be up to me. It’s gonna be up to the public. It’s gonna be up to, perhaps, politicians. I don’t think there’s ever been a case like this where hundreds of thousands of votes will be found. So we’ll have to see what happens.”

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis has dismissed the idea that Trump can be reinstated. “The election was lawless,” she noted. “Six states allowed their delegates to vote by false certifications, but the [Electoral College] process happened. The Constitution has only one process for removal of a sitting president: impeachment and conviction.”

Trump also appeared to blame Mike Pence for not stopping the Electoral College vote.

“Well, I’ve always liked Mike, and I’m very disappointed that he didn’t send it back to the legislatures,” he said. “When you have more votes than you have voters, in some cases, and when you have the kind of things that are, that were known — in many cases they were known then, but they’re certainly getting better and better known now — I was disappointed that he didn’t send it back. I felt he had the right to send it back, and he should’ve sent it back. That’s my opinion. I think you would have found that you might very well have a different president right now had he sent ’em back.”

It is unfortunate that Trump is still suggesting that Mike Pence had any authority to stop the Electoral College votes from being counted and certified. As I’ve noted before, it was the state legislatures that needed to act before January 6. By the time the Electoral College vote was to be certified, it was effectively too late. While it’s clear that there were election integrity problems in battleground states, unfortunately, the process played out the way it did. But there’s no precedent or constitutional process for reinstating a president should results be flipped after fraud is found.

I think it’s very clear there were massive election integrity problems in battleground states. The Maricopa County audit in Arizona has already proven there are potentially results-changing undervotes that haven’t been counted, and significant election irregularities have been exposed in Fulton County, Georgia, as well. That’s two battleground states with slim state-certified margins of victory for Joe Biden that could be proven to have been illegitimate, while a forensic audit in Pennsylvania appears to be coming soon, as well. If all three of these states reveal results-changing fraud, then President Trump was the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.

But, really, it’s time for Trump to stop blaming Mike Pence. He’s not the one at fault here. Trump has every right to be upset about the election being potentially stolen from him, but Mike Pence had no power to stop the Electoral College certification.