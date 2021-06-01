Trump Reportedly Thinks He'll Be 'Reinstated' By August... Can He Be?

On Tuesday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman claimed that Donald Trump “has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August.”

Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information). https://t.co/kaXSXKnpF0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

Now, who knows whether Haberman is on the level here? The New York Times doesn’t exactly have the best track record when it comes to reporting the facts. That said, it should be noted that regardless of the outcome of any of the current or future audits of votes from the 2020 presidential election, the results cannot be changed.

In fact, Jenna Ellis, Trump’s former legal adviser, pointed this out in a tweet on Sunday, saying Trump “is not going to be reinstated.”

“The election was lawless, six states allowed their delegates to vote by false certifications, but the [Electoral College] process happened,” she tweeted. “The Constitution has only one process for removal of a sitting president: impeachment and conviction.”

“No, President Trump is not going to be ‘reinstated,'” she concluded.

The election was lawless, six states allowed their delegates to vote by false certifications, but the EC process happened. The Constitution has only one process for removal of a sitting president: impeachment and conviction. No, President Trump is not going to be “reinstated.” — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) May 30, 2021

Ellis instead says the best thing to do is to push for election integrity laws.

“The best thing we can do as constitutionalists moving forward is to ensure this utter disregard for states’ election laws never happens again,” Ellis said. “That’s why election integrity is the number one issue facing America today.”

“Even if Biden/Harris were impeached and convicted, there is a constitutionally prescribed presidential succession,” she pointed out. “The states had their opportunity to cure the corruption before January 20; they refused.”

Ellis blames the GOP-controlled state legislatures for not doing what they should have before the Electoral College voted.

“Is this fair? No. Did Trump win? Yes. Were the GOP state legislatures utterly spineless? Absolutely. But Americans follow the Constitution,” she said. “And just because we can’t ‘reinstate’ Trump does NOT mean we give up or that we lost. If our founders gave up, we’d still be British!”

Is this fair? No. Did Trump win? Yes. Were the GOP state legislatures utterly spineless? Absolutely. But Americans follow the Constitution. And just because we can’t “reinstate” Trump does NOT mean we give up or that we lost. If our founders gave up, we’d still be British! — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) May 30, 2021

Sadly, there’s nothing we can do to reverse the results of the election, even if results-changing fraud is definitively uncovered in enough states.