A 'Michigan Man,' a 'Virginia Man,' and a 'New York Man' All Walk Into a Bar...

Stop me if you’ve heard this one. A doddering old sock puppet from Delaware takes the podium and, with a straight face, alleges that the greatest threat to America comes from white supremacy. And, get this… half the country believes him!

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Hilarious, right?

Let’s review the threat from "white supremacy" from the last two weeks alone.

On March 1, the college bar district in downtown Austin was attacked by Ndiaga Diagne. Diagne is from Senegal. Or, as NPR put it, he is a man “who lived in an Austin suburb.”

This man “who lived in an Austin suburb” had snuck in on a tourist visa under the Clinton administration. Almost immediately, he began racking up a criminal record. But he was never deported. Instead, he was granted citizenship in 2013 under the Obama administration. His social media feed was full of pro-Islamic, anti-American, anti-Christian, and anti-Jewish rants. He committed the attack while wearing a “Property of Allah” shirt.

On March 7, a pro-civilization protest in New York City was attacked by ISIS-inspired terrorists Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi. Balat is the son of Turkish immigrants. Kayumi is the son of Afghan immigrants. Or, as local news put it, they are “Bucks County men.”

Both of these “Bucks County men” traveled extensively to Turkey and Saudi Arabia in the months leading up to the attack. Both pledged allegiance to ISIS, and one of these “Bucks County men” shouted “Allahu akbar” before throwing an improvised explosive at the peaceful protestors.

This past Thursday, an ROTC meeting at the University of Virginia was attacked by Mohamed Bailor Jalloh. Jalloh is from Sierra Leone and has connections with ISIS; he yelled “Allahu akbar” as he gunned down a professor. Or, as USA Today put it, Jalloh was a “former member of the Army National Guard” who had enlisted “out of a patriotic desire to give back to his adopted country.”

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His “patriotic desire” notwithstanding, Jalloh was imprisoned in 2017 under the first Trump administration for attempting to carry out a terrorist attack. He was released in 2024 under the Biden administration. No attempt was made to deport this convicted terrorist. His “patriotic desire” must have moved the deportation judge to tears.

The very same day, the Temple Israel synagogue and preschool in West Bloomfield, Michigan, was attacked by Ayman Mohamed Ghazali. Ghazali is from Lebanon. He was let into the country and granted citizenship by the Obama administration. Or, as the New York Times put it, Ghazali had was a “naturalized citizen” who had “worked at a popular restaurant.”

Aww, a citizen who works hard at the local diner to pay for grampaw’s dentures. Who hasn’t heard that rags-to-riches, as-American-as-apple-pie story? Several other news outlets rushed to cover for Ghazali’s terrorist attack by explaining that some relatives of his were killed in Lebanon by a recent IDF counterattack.

Spare me. You know who else had relatives killed just a few days ago in the ongoing conflict? The families of Army Captain Cody Khork, Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, Sgt. Declan Coady, Major Jeffrey O’Brien, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, and Sgt. Benjamin Pennington. These soldiers were killed by Iranian drone attacks on bases across the Middle East.

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Do you know how the families of these murdered soldiers reacted? I can tell you what they didn’t do. They didn’t plow a car into a mosque and then attempt to mass murder dozens of Muslim preschoolers.

Ndiaga Diagne, a Muslim from Senegal.

Emir Balat, a Muslim from Turkey.

Ibrahim Kayumi, a Muslim from Afghanistan.

Mohamed Jalloh, a Muslim from Sierra Leone.

Ayman Mohamed Ghazali, a Muslim from Lebanon.

That’s quite an accurate cross-section of your run-of-the-mill white supremacists, isn’t it?

To be fair to the friskier elements of the Religion of Peace, there have been plenty of white terrorists over the past few years. There are plenty of homegrown terrorists raised and incubated in the cult of transgenderism victimology, and they’ve wreaked almost as much havoc across America as have their Islamist brethren.

It’s a good rule of thumb to assume that if a Christian school is attacked, the attacker is a transgender lunatic. If a Jewish school is attacked, the attacker is an Islamic supremacist.

But getting back to my original point, it is well past nigh to come out and state clearly the plain truth which is being obfuscated by deceptive headlines. The problem isn’t Bucks County men, or men who live in Austin suburbs, or former guardsmen, or dedicated restaurant busboys.

The problem is Islam.

Islam and the West have proven totally incompatible with one another. There is nothing “phobic” about this statement. This isn’t an attack or a defense of one race or ethnicity at the expense of another. This is an obvious conclusion about two diametrically opposing systems of values and worldviews.

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The West is a civilization founded on Judeo-Christian principles of freedom of conscience, grace, tolerance, forgiveness, humility, equality under the law, and the God-given divine value of every human being. Islam is a civilization founded on genocidal conquest and coerced conversion, and rests of the principles of ideological supremacy, misogyny, censorship, and forced submission with the stated goal of world conquest.

Fourteen hundred years of history has proven that these two opposing systems cannot coexist peacefully in the same sphere, and that the influence of one expands in direct proportion to the retreat of the other. And don’t think this inability to coexist is a result of a lack of effort. For the past half-century, the West has bent over backwards trying to accommodate Islam. The efforts have not been reciprocated, to say the very least.

It's both hard and insensitive to try to find a silver lining to terrorist attacks that leave innocent people dead. But if there is a silver lining to be found in the past two weeks, I think it is this:

People are sick of it.

Whether they are conservatives who say it aloud, liberals who say it only to themselves, or “independents” who finally found a spine and are finally taking a side, everybody is sick of it.

We’re sick of the constant coddling. We’re sick of the cultural concessions. We’re sick of our leaders’ placating, unwarranted apologies. We’re sick of being told we need to understand things from their perspective, rather than asking them to understand things from ours. We’re sick of the double standards.

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We’re sick of the migrant invasions of military age male “refugees.” We’re sick of seeing more and more Muslim slaves women at shopping malls and public swimming pools wearing the full head-to-toe beekeeper suit and having to pretend that it’s completely normal. We’re sick of ignorant troglodytes who come here from third world Islamic s***holes, benefit from our welcoming generosity, and then behave in a manner so ungrateful as to defy all bounds of human decency.

We’re sick of the knives, the guns, and the bombs. We’re sick of the subway attacks and the concert attacks and the church attacks and the synagogue attacks and the festival attacks and the Christmas market attacks and the school attacks and the vehicle attacks and the random street attacks.

And we’re sick of noticing all the terrorism, noticing the patterns that underlie it, and then be told that the act of our noticing makes us bigots.

I have my ideas about what a solution to this problem would entail. But before we can solve the problem, we need to come to a collective agreement on what the problem is. Even back in 2024, majorities of both Republicans and Democrats viewed terrorism as a major threat. As this was at a time when Sleepy Joe was imploring us to pay no attention to the guys in the white pajamas and to keep looking for the guys in the white hoods.

I’m not sure if America is at the tipping point yet, but we are trending in that direction.

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UPDATE: As I was prepping this article for submission, news came through that an Iraqi-born man named Muhi Mohanad Najm had been able to enter an elementary school in Texas wearing a fake security uniform and brandishing a loaded firearm. He was unable to get past the secure vestibule and left the scene, only to be arrested minutes later.

Something very bad is going to happen. It’s not a matter of if, but when. Stay locked and loaded, America.

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