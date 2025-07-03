HILARIOUS: Ilhan Omar and AOC Melt Down Over the One Big Beautiful Bill

It’s hard not to notice just how rattled Rep. Ilhan Omar became after President Trump’s signature legislative triumph—the One Big Beautiful Bill—passed the House. After nearly 30 hours of procedural wrangling, the bill passed, and the Democrats’ favorite sister-wife wasted no time melting down in public, unleashing a torrent of doom and gloom that, honestly, is hard not to laugh at.

Omar, never one to miss a chance for melodrama, took to social media to declare, “After nearly 30 hours of voting on procedural votes, we finally voted on the big ugly disastrous cruel Republican bill.”

So clever, right?

She didn’t stop there. In her video and subsequent posts, she painted a picture of an America on the brink of collapse, insisting that “17 million people will lose their healthcare,” “kids will go hungry,” and this was the “biggest transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich.” According to Omar, this is a “bad day in America.” If you didn’t know better, you’d think the apocalypse had arrived.

But let’s be honest about what the legislation actually does. The One Big Beautiful Bill strips resources from illegal aliens who have no legal right to those benefits in the first place. For Omar and her progressive colleagues, that’s apparently a bridge too far.

She doubled down, calling the bill “cruel” and “immoral,” and even went so far as to predict it would be “remembered as one of the most catastrophic bills passed in modern history.”

Maybe for the Democratic Party, but not the country.

Update: The big ugly bill passed the House.



This is a bad day in America.



17 million people will lose their healthcare.

Kids will go hungry.

Biggest transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich.



Shame. pic.twitter.com/i6WOW7KAFw — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) July 3, 2025

Remember this is a bill that keeps the largest middle-class tax cut in history, locks in permanent border security, massively boosts military funding, and restores a modicum of fiscal sanity to Washington. For Omar, though, any attempt to put Americans first is an “attack on working people.” It’s the same tired script: if you’re not expanding government handouts to every corner of the globe, you’re somehow morally deficient.

And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the meltdown on Thursday with her own rant, insisting that this was “one of the saddest days in modern American history” and predicting that 17 million “Americans” will lose coverage under Medicaid and the ACA. She claimed small businesses will face skyrocketing healthcare costs, Americans will “go hungry,” and millions will fall sick—all to fund “tax cuts for billionaires.” AOC then bizarrely downplayed Republican plans to exempt tips from taxation—you know, the plan that Kamala Harris copied during the campaign—and warned that if people don’t vote accordingly in 2026 and 2028, the country could face catastrophe.

JUST IN: Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says today is one of the saddest days in modern history, looks like she is about to start crying.



The comment came in response to the 'Big Beautiful Bill' being passed in the House.



"There has to be consequences to these votes. And we… pic.twitter.com/WxpDeK4lx7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 3, 2025

While Omar and AOC allies were busy wailing about impending disaster, the White House was celebrating a legislative victory that actually delivers on the promises made to the American people.

Clearly, the Democrats are more than a wee bit triggered by the One Big Beautiful Bill. And that alone should tell you just how much they fear real change—change that puts American citizens first, rewards hard work, and restores sanity to the halls of Congress. If this is what progressives sound like when they lose, maybe we need a few more “beautiful” bills just like it.

