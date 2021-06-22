The Kruiser Kabana Episode 132: Libs Are Shocked That SCOTUS Won't Mud Wrestle for Them

Dems Are Discovering That the Sky In Their World Ain’t Right

Admittedly, I am not a hardcore watcher of the Supreme Court. I have a lot of attorney friends and I tend to get the highlights from them after big decisions.

However, after yet another unanimous SCOTUS decision, I began contrasting this recent spate of them with all of the APOCALYPSE NOW!!!!!!! predictions from the Democrats during the Kavanaugh and Barrett confirmations. Sure enough, I found more than one lib who was perplexed and maybe even a little dismayed.