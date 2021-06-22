News & Politics

Democrat Says the Quiet Part Out Loud. Their Election Bill Isn't a Reform, It's a Means for Them to Grab Power Forever.

By Bryan Preston Jun 22, 2021 9:51 PM ET
Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-New York) appeared on CNN Tuesday and admitted that the Democrats’ federal election bill is all about Democrats staying in power.

The Democrats are acting like a questionable win at the presidential level in the midst of a historic pandemic, losing seats in the House, narrowly capturing the Senate in questionable special elections, and losing big at the state level, all constitute a mandate for them to obtain total power forever and to push a hard-left agenda that the American people don’t support.

There is no mandate in any of that. Biden even keeps getting smacked in the courts over his power grabs. No mandate.

They’re delusional, of course. But delusional people have seized power in other countries in the past.

Bryan Preston
Bryan Preston is the author of Hubble's Revelations: The Amazing Time Machine and Its Most Important Discoveries. He's a writer, producer, veteran, author, and Texan.
