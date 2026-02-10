Dems Move to Kill Trump’s Western Hemisphere Policy, Replace It with Something Far Worse

A major part of Donald Trump's national security plan is to focus on the Western Hemisphere, making the United States and the entire region safer and more prosperous, stopping mass migration and the flow of drugs, cracking down on organized crime, and keeping our adversaries, especially China and Russia, from setting up a home base in our own backyard.

It's common sense — something we should have been doing for years for the better of our country, and in just his first year, Trump has been wildly successful. Our border is closed, which means no bad actors are crossing into our country. We've blown up narco-boats and are working to stop drug trafficking via land. Countries like Ecuador and Costa Rica are working closely with our military to combat the cartels. We took out Nicolás Maduro, one of the biggest threats to the hemisphere, and we're working on another in Cuba. We've made major advancement in trade and economic partnerships with countries like Argentina and El Salvador. Newly elected right-wing leaders in Central and South America are practically begging us to work with them again, and even the leftist holdovers, like Mexico and Colombia, are falling in line with everyone else in the region to some extent. Heck, even Nicaragua is currently cracking down on migration and doing things to appease the United States.

Trump’s popularity in Latin America is off the charts, and since the post-Maduro raid, his approval ratings among Latino and Hispanic voters have been pretty high in recent months.

But guess who doesn't like any of it? Democrats.

On Tuesday, Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.) introduced a resolution to "leave the Monroe Doctrine to the dustbin of history." It calls "for the annulment of the Monroe Doctrine and the development of a 'New Good Neighbor' policy in order to foster improved relations and deeper, more effective cooperation between the United States and our Latin American and Caribbean neighbors."

It's a lengthy resolution, so let me see if I can sum it up.

The bill paints the United States as a hemispheric villain, a corporate puppet that commits genocide, plots numerous coups, and drives migration, poverty, and instability. It even attacks Ronald Reagan's Cold War policy, calling it criminal. It aims to terminate sanctions, including the embargo on Cuba, and it doesn't mention China, Russia, or any of the Communist regimes in the region at all. It's anti-free trade and anti-capitalism, and it contains lots of identity-driven language. Worst of all, it hands a blank U.S. taxpayer-funded check to other countries in the form of things like climate finance grants.

Ultimately, it hands the whole hemisphere over to China and other communist regimes while we roll over on our backs and toss money out the window.

"The Trump administration’s dangerous return to gunboat diplomacy in our hemisphere makes this resolution more urgent than ever," Velázquez told The Hill. "From drug trafficking to mass migration to climate change, the United States and Latin America face huge, shared challenge. These can only be solved through cooperation and partnership, not domination and coercion. It’s long past time to leave the Monroe Doctrine in the dustbin of history and finally build a foreign policy based on mutual respect, cooperation, and shared prosperity."

The resolution isn't new. Velázquez first introduced it in 2023 timed to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the original Monroe Doctrine, but nothing ever came of it. However, it kind of just sat there and didn't do anything, so I guess she saw all the success Trump is having in 2026 and decided it was time to bring it back... because anything to make the president look bad, country be damned.

So far, its co-sponsors include some of the most progressive members of the Democrat Party: Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.), Jesus Garcia (D-Ill.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), and Greg Casar (D-Texas).

It's highly unlikely this resolution will even make it to the House floor for a vote, but some are calling it an "early draft of the blueprint for a progressive Democrat foreign policy that would counter Trump’s foreign policy vision for the Hemisphere."

In other words, if these lunatics win in 2026 and 2028, we're all gonna be speaking Mandarin and living in neighborhoods held hostage by cartels.

Our national security is on the line, and if Democrats win in 2026 and 208, we're doomed.