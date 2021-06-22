[WATCH] Brutal Shooting of Hispanic Couple, Local Media Blurs Face of the Shooter

Happy Father’s, Juneteenth, Puerto Rican Day

A couple flying a Puerto Rican flag in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood were pulled from their car and shot after a Puerto Rican Day celebration on June 19, also the celebration of Juneteenth. Gyovanny Arzuaga and Yasmin Perez were both shot point blank.

Mr. Aruaga is dead and Ms. Perez is critically injured. The couple is not married but they have two kids together.

FACT-O-RAMA! Humboldt Park is ranked a very dangerous sixth out of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods for shootings.

Two videos are available, one that shows the face of the shooter and one shown on Chicago’s CBS affiliate that blurs the shooter’s face.

As the New York Post reported, in the first video we can see the couple “either being pulled or falling out of their car” (spoiler alert, they are being pulled) and getting shot at close range. It is unclear if Aruaga or Perez fire a shot in self defense before they are shot themselves.

Chicago shooting of Gyovanny Arzuaga and Yasmin Perez on June 19 as they drove with their flag, 1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Humboldt Park pic.twitter.com/p9YcaZJmWU — 🇺🇸 Shavo 🇺🇸 (@d_shavo) June 20, 2021

The couple appears to have been attacked by two or three men. The Chicago CBS affiliate reported this as a “shootout,” but it is unclear if Arzuaga or Perez is even holding a firearm in the CBS video. Numerous bystanders are seen shooting video of the murder, but only two videos have surfaced so far. There were no suspects arrested as of Saturday night.

Chicago had 10 people killed and 47 wounded over the holiday weekend trifecta of Father’s Day, Juneteenth, and Puerto Rican Day.

Related: Skyrocketing Crime Spike Causes Woke Cities That Defunded Their Police to Re-Fund Them

Woke news outlets have a history of hiding the identities of certain suspects, thus putting innocent people in danger, as reported by our own Paula Bolyard.