Leaked Docs: Critical Race Theory Seeks to Undermine Equality and the Constitutional Order

In its own words, critical race theory seeks to overthrow America’s system of government. Leaked mandatory training documents from the Iowa Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency (MBAEA) make this clear.

The document clearly separates CRT from “traditional civil rights,” saying it “questions the very foundations of the liberal order, including equality theory, legal reasoning, Enlightenment rationalism, and principles of constitutional law.”

This helps explain the sudden shift in rhetoric away from equality and toward “equity.” This massive moving of the goalposts is based on CRT’s principles.

According to documents leaked to Benny Johnson of Turning Point USA and Newsmax TV, the MBAEA is forcing hundreds of teachers into this training at taxpayer expense. Not only is it designed to fracture and undermine our entire basis of law, it’s openly racist and it’s politically vindictive.

LEAKED DOCUMENTS from Iowa School System show Teachers are FORCED to classify ‘Make America Great Again” as a type of “racism" & “white supremacy.” This is done through MANDATORY Critical Race Theory training FORCED on teachers at taxpayer expense. Trump won Iowa by +9 points pic.twitter.com/6xEuVJpv7g — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 22, 2021

Among the terms the MBAEA’s training insists are “white supremacist” are “colorblindness,” celebrating Columbus Day, believing that “we’re just one human family,” and of course, “Make America Great Again.”

Again, this is mandatory training in Iowa, in government schools. MBAEA’s Equity Officer is Kim Hoffman.

Read through Johnson’s entire Twitter thread. The documents provide clear proof that CRT is intentionally destructive.

This training is hard proof that Critical Race Theory is being used as a POLITICAL weapon specifically targeting Republicans. This is NOT education. It is political vengeance using the federal education system. They are starting with our children – even in DARK RED STATES. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 22, 2021

Johnson reached out to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R).

BREAKING: Statement from Gov. @KimReynoldsIA: “This is indoctrination not education. And it’s exactly why I took action to ban teaching divisive concepts and critical race theory in Iowa schools. Kids need to be taught how to think and not what to think.” — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 22, 2021

Iowa’s legislature did ban critical race theory in its schools in its 2021 session. But if teachers are already indoctrinated? If they’ve been forced to subscribe to cultish beliefs as the price of keeping their jobs?