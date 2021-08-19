The Morning Briefing: Even Biden's Media Monkeys Are Finding It Difficult to Spin for Him Now

Top O’ the Briefing

Biden Is Losing His Besties

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I’ll be spending the weekend making dream-catchers for people who suffer from sinus challenges.

We could all use a distraction from reality lately. I’m a huge fan of them. My big worry lately is that if I stay distracted for too long that I will no longer recognize reality upon my return.

Alleged President Biden has the power to warp things that quickly.

The insidious relationship between the hacks in the mainstream media and Joe Biden has been a bit rough even on my cast-iron gut. From the moment that it was obvious that he was going to be the nominee, I knew that the MSM would be working overtime to prop him up. What we’ve endured thus far has been worse than what we saw during the Obama years. They just looked the other way a lot when The Lightbringer was in office. This year they’ve been creating a president out of whole cloth.

Anyone over the age of six and who possesses an IQ above 14 can see that that almost — and I’m being generous with that — every nanosecond of the Biden presidency has been an unmitigated disaster. Bless their hearts, the MSM has soldiered along, pretending that Biden is awake, competent, and in charge.

Until this week.

I’m not saying that the love affair is over but after Biden’s complete and utter failure overseeing the withdrawal from Afghanistan, they seem to be in need of couples counseling. I reported in the first two Briefings this week that CNN’s Jake Tapper — usually a loyal Democratic lapdog — had criticized the administration two days in a row. That alone should have been a harbinger of public relations doom for Team Biden.

Earlier in the week The New York Times — aka “The Official Publication of the Democratic National Committee” — almost flirted with saying something negative about Joe Biden.

Those incidents may not seem like much to many people, but you could employ a staff of hundreds to search for the last time CNN and the Times criticized a Democratic president on consecutive days and they’d be busy for quite some time.

The very large, very powerful NBC News organization has long been the most reliably biased haven on television for the Democrats. It’s home to the pathetic likes of Brian Williams, Rachel Maddow, and Chuck Todd, after all.

Even Chuckster couldn’t crank up the spin cycle all the way this week. A.J. Kaufman has that story:

In a rare move, left-leaning NBC News Political Director Chuck Todd criticized Joe Biden Tuesday, claiming the chaotic abandonment of Afghanistan damaged the president’s purported image of political competency, especially compared to former President Donald Trump. “I do think the biggest political fallout is competency,” the Meet the Press host explained. “Joe Biden’s greatest strength against Donald Trump in the campaign was the idea that he has been around the block, he knows what he’s doing, we’re facing this crisis with COVID, we need some basic competency back in government, no more chaos. He’s lost the competency high-marks that he was getting at one time, and that’s tough to get back.”

All you need to know about how strange it is that Todd is saying something negative about Biden is the fact that he admits that he’s been giving Ol’ Gropes high marks until now. Chuck is finally realizing that the emperor isn’t wearing any clothes. For the moment, anyway.

Team Biden tried to throw the U.S. intelligence community under the bus in an attempt to cover for the empty husk that is polluting the Oval Office. The CIA isn’t having any of that and, once again, it’s NBC that is passing along the bad news to the administration.

We will no doubt soon be back to a place where all of the usual horrible suspects in the media are fawning over Biden’s every lazy drool, but he and his pals are definitely on a bit of break this week. They got to this point because President Puppet spent last weekend playing with his choo-choo set at Camp David while an international crisis of his making was unfolding.

It won’t be the last.

PJ Media

If You Can’t Say ‘Retreat, Hell,’ at Least Retreat Well

Hoo-boy…Not a Joke: Biden Admin’s Response to Taliban Violence Is a ‘Strongly Worded’ Letter

VodkaPundit: Where’s Joe? Biden Hides at Camp David While Kabul Burns

The General Who Recommended Abandoning Bagram Air Base Has Already Left Afghanistan. Hmm…

Defiant Biden Bristles, Refuses to Admit Mistakes in First Interview Since Fall of Afghanistan

A Good Start: A Conservative Flips a Blue District Red

Overpriced Ice Cream With a Side of Anti-Semitism: Ben & Jerry’s Doubles Down

So there’s that. On the Same Day Taliban Vowed to Protect Women’s Rights, They Killed a Woman for Not Wearing a Burqa

Left Behind: Billions in U.S. Equipment for the Afghanistan Taliban to Use Against… Us

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Taliban Blocks Access to Kabul Airport, Taliban Cofounder Returns, Biden’s Chaos Reigns

Thousands of American Lives, and Biden’s Political Future, Are in the Hands of the Taliban

Afghanistan Vet: Every Enemy Knows How to Defeat the United States Now

DeSantis Derangement Syndrome is definitely a thing. Only Ron DeSantis Would Get Criticized for Doing Exactly What Biden’s HHS Wants

Defund public indoctrination. [VIDEO] Unhinged Utah Teacher Threatens Students, Ranting About Vaccines, Trump, and ‘Dumb’ Parents

MSNBC Writer: ‘Nobody Is Saying the GOP and Taliban Are Equally Bad,’ But…

Shot: Bill de Blasio Explains How His NYC Jim Crow 2.0 Plan Will Work

Chaser: Businesses Sue NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Over His Vaccine Segregation Mandate

Et Tu, Chuck Todd?

Trump Rising

Pelosi Stands by Biden, Makes Excuses for Loss of U.S. Military Gear in Afghanistan

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter: Can Larry Elder Save California?

Impeach. Wait…That’s How Biden Reacted to the Pictures of Afghans Falling From US Planes

Biden’s Hostage Crisis of Epic Proportions

Is the US Ambassador to the UN Serious About This Statement to Taliban?

Will It Ever End? Texas School District Issues Defiant Mask Mandate — for COVID, but Also ‘Flu’ and ‘Cold’

The Silence of Kamala

Bombshell: Joe Biden Disbanded State Department Crisis Response Bureau Prior to Taliban Takeover

The Time To Be An Advocate Is Now

Cam&Co. Biden’s Gun Gift To The Taliban

An Urgent Reminder And Appeal: ATF Comments Deadline

“Mob Violence” Has A New Meaning In Chicago These Days

Knives out: CIA sources tell NBC they warned Biden of fast collapse

#WINNING. Texas Supreme Court rules runaway Democrats can be arrested

Socialist magazine founder fires staff for socialist organizing, confesses he felt ownership of what he’d made

New York Times piece argues that wearing masks can actually help your children learn

MUST WATCH: In powerful speech, Conservative MP and Afghanistan veteran calls out Joe Biden for ‘shameful’ Afghanistan narrative

Chinese state media runs cartoon explaining why ‘anti-racism’ is so important in the racist United States

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 143: Super Catholic Convert Megan Fox Kicks Off ‘Kabana Faith Week’

Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction: Bury Me With My Kindle

Weekly Update About That Illness From Asia I Can’t Mention

Democrats to Hold Hearings About Biden’s Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal, but There’s a Catch

VodkaPundit, Part Trois: I’m Not in a ‘New York State Of Mind’ (And You Won’t Be Either After Hearing This Bill de Blasio Cover)

Shocking New Study Shows Children May Suffer for a Lifetime Because Adults Lost Their Minds During Pandemic

Why Polls on Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal Should Be Ignored

Joe Biden’s Humiliation of the United States Is Boundless—and He Regrets None of It

Democrat Strategist Says Dems Needs to Steamroll Their Agenda While They Still Can

You Knew This Was Coming…

Will Joe Biden’s Incompetence Cost Democrats the Senate?

The Durham Report Is a Glacier: Slow Moving But Potentially Devastating

GOLD We Now Have the Worst President of the Last Century

GOLD DC Outsider Ep. 8: The Gloom of the Biden Administration Can’t Stick

