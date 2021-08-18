Here We Go Again: Health Officials Issue Yet Another Recommendation

Several U.S. public health agencies are recommending a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot 8 months after a patient’s initial dose.

“Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout,” federal health officials said in a joint statement Wednesday.

The statement was signed by the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, and the Food and Drug Administration, among others.

Three recent scientific studies have shown that antibodies from the vaccine are present in reduced numbers after six months, leading to the conclusion that some vaccine recipients who are vulnerable to serious disease should receive a booster.

The government will begin offering booster shots to the public starting September 20.

Washington Post:

“Examining numerous cohorts through the end of July and early August, three points are now very clear,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said at a White House covid-19 news briefing Wednesday. “First, vaccine-induced protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decrease over time. Second, vaccine effectiveness against severe disease, hospitalization and death remains relatively high. And third, vaccine effectiveness is generally decreased against the delta variant.”

While it was once thought that vaccines alone would be able to stop the pandemic in its tracks, the studies suggest that is not the case.