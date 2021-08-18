Podcasts
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 143: Super Catholic Convert Megan Fox Kicks Off 'Kabana Faith Week'

By Stephen Kruiser Aug 18, 2021 8:58 PM ET
Shaking Things Up

Now that Joe Biden has expanded his “let’s ruin everything” plan to include the entire planet I thought I’d take a couple of episodes to focus on things that transcend this world. I don’t write much having to do with faith anymore but I do like talking to people about religion and their journeys.

via GIPHY

My friend and colleague Megan Fox is a fairly recent convert to Roman Catholicism. I’ve met a lot of new converts to Catholicism in the conservative movement over the last ten years and am always intrigued by their different stories about how they came to the Church.

Megan and I have also been discussing the ongoing family feud in the Roman Church that’s been sparked by the rise in popularity of the traditional Latin Mass, which was almost completely abandoned after Vatican II. We both have takes on that which don’t fit in with the main sides of the rift and I wanted to explore them here.

It’s not your standard Kabana fare, and I think most know I can be a bit of an arrogant Catholic, but we made it fun.

On the next episode, Ricochet Editor-in-Chief Jon Gabriel will be joining me to discuss his recent conversion to the Eastern Orthodox Church.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
