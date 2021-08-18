The Durham Report Is a Glacier: Slow Moving But Potentially Devastating

The Durham investigation has now gone on longer than Mueller’s involvement in the Trump/Russian collusion hoax. Durham’s review has thus far resulted in one prosecution, an FBI lawyer who was convicted for altering documents and was sentenced to probation. Durham’s report is rumored to have its sights on several low-level members of the FBI and some people not in the government.

The Durham review will mark the third time the FBI has been investigated in regards to Trump/Russia collusion, coming after two previous and overlapping inquiries by Congress and the Justice Department’s own internal watchdog, the latter of which found numerous problems with the way the FBI sought to gather information on a former Trump campaign advisor Carter Paige.

Durham’s prosecutors have been focused on people who funneled “information” to the FBI, which drove the Mueller investigation, and what exactly the FBI did with that information. Did those who provided the info know it was bogus? Those who are being questioned about passing on sham information might be a who’s who of Washington insiders.

Durham is said to have asked people questions about evidence related to the now-debunked lie that a server for the Trump organization covertly communicated with a bank in Russia, called Alfa Bank. The FBI investigated this and found it to be untrue. Durham’s prosecutors appear to be pursuing people who may have knowingly passed off this false info to the FBI, or passed it to intermediaries, who then gave it to the FBI. Anyone in the chain who knew the info was false could face charges for lying to the federal government.

What We Know

Fact-O-Rama! American intelligence agencies eventually realized that Christopher Steele was an unreliable source.

House Intelligence Committee Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) told investigative reporter Sara Carter that he believes former members of Obama’s circle will be going to the pokey for their parts in the Russia collusion probe.

“The bottom line here is there’s a massive erosion of nearly every institution in this country right now” Nunes stated on a Sara Carter podcast.

Yes, Washington insiders MIGHT go to jail, unless Attorney General Merrick Garland buries the Durham report, which Nunes states is very possible.

Merrick Garland, @JoeBiden's nominee for attorney general, won't explicitly commit to releasing John Durham's report into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation. pic.twitter.com/dTooCqrDLG — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 22, 2021

What Have We Learned?

We have learned that the “Potomac Two-step” is real. Washington bigwigs are rarely punished, especially Democrats. We know the FBI has combed one of Hunter Biden’s numerous “missing” laptops and has read every email in regards to his business dealings (as well as a ton of Hunter’s amateur porn. Ewww). They know he has scooped up millions of dollars from China and Ukraine, yet Hunter has thus far gone unpunished. We know Hillary’s campaign paid for the Steele dossier and wasn’t punished. We know Adderall Joe Biden threatened Ukraine into firing a prosecutor looking into the filthy scheme to pay Hunter, and likely “the big guy” Joe Biden, over $80,000 a month for a no-show job. We know the FBI is now nothing more than the Democrats’ personal KGB.