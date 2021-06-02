The Morning Briefing: I'm Tired of President Idiot Boy Calling Me a Terrorist

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. People need to stop bad-mouthing iceberg lettuce.

You know how it is…you’re sitting around making sure that your day is full of not blowing stuff up, not hurting people, and not breaking stuff but the drooling puppet who is playing president on television keeps insisting that you’re a terrorist.

We all know that Democrats don’t know that dictionaries are free online and they struggle with the meanings of words. I always try to take their purposeful ignorance into account and cut them some slack but this terrorist stuff is different.

Since the attacks of September 11, 2001, the Democrats have expended enormous amounts of energy not calling real terrorists, well, terrorists. They’ve worked so hard to twist reality to fit their identity politics hallucination that it’s broken them. Or was breaking them, to be more precise.

Donald Trump broke them.

That mental and emotional breakage is now manifesting as a lust for finally labeling people as terrorists.

Sadly, they’re labeling the wrong people.

It’s not big secret that Joe Biden has the IQ of toe cheese. He was a blithering idiot even before this blank-eyed, empty-headed Biden incarnation we’re being subjected to came on the scene. America is now suffering under a lethal combination of Biden’s natural stupidity and the fact that his diminished capacity makes him so easily manipulated by the false narrative pimps. Some of the most awful people in the land can make the President of the United States lie about anything.

Robert Spencer wrote yesterday about the worst of President Puppet’s falsehoods:

Speaking in Tulsa this afternoon, Old White Joe declared: “Terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today.” You know what they say about the Big Lie: it gains acceptance through relentless repetition. That’s certainly what’s happening with the claim that “white supremacy” is the biggest terror threat the nation faces today. A bit of reality: It wasn’t “white supremacists” who rioted all last summer in Portland, Seattle, Kenosha, Wisconsin, New York, Atlanta, Washington, DC, and numerous other cities that I have already forgotten, and who are still at it in Portland, and casting a long shadow over the entire nation, with the strong hint that violence will ensue after any racial injustice, however exaggerated, misrepresented, or fabricated. The ones casting that long shadow are not “white supremacists” but Leftists: antifa and Black Lives Matter. When Biden talks about “white supremacy,” what he really means are ordinary citizens who oppose the dominant political philosophy. Lies like what Biden is spreading here are in service of solidifying the hegemony of that philosophy.

That last part is key. A modern era adage on the conservative side of things says that you can always tell you’re winning an argument with a liberal when he or she calls you a racist. What’s happening now is that the false accusation of racism is being applied to virtually everyone who supported President Trump. Lazy by nature, Democrats just label us all as racist white supremacists and are using that to criminalize the opinions of those who disagree with them by claiming that we’re a domestic terror threat.

As Robert notes in his piece, the incessant repetition of this lie never makes it truthful.

Democrats know that they can’t prevail in a legitimate battle of ideas. That’s because they don’t have any ideas, they merely have a lust for totalitarianism that they hope to sate via an all-out propaganda offensive.

The addled usurper in the Oval Office can belch his psychotic nonsense all he wants. Intelligent, honest, and patriotic Americans not only know who the real terrorists are, we’re willing to say it out loud even though we know the lefties are going to accuse us of being in the grips of a phobia.

And we’re never going to give in to these Maoist wannabes.

