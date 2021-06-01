OUTRAGEOUS: Amazon Still Selling 'Blue Lives Murder' Swag

Hatred Is a Business and Business Is Good

In a year where 141 police officers have died in the line of duty, seven of whom were shot to death in May alone, Amazon is still selling tons of hateful, anti-police apparel, including “Blue Lives Murder” t-shirts, hoodies, and masks. Three of the last four officers who died in the line of duty were Hispanic, so quit with the “cops are white supremacists” nonsense.

Uber-woke Amazon started selling the hateful swag less than a month after the death of George Floyd. Blue Lives Matter founder Sgt. Joe Imperatrice spoke out against the outrage last year,

“It shows that Amazon is bending over backwards for this movement like many other companies are. That’s not OK,” Imperatrice stated. “People can’t be making shirts up, turning people against cops. It’s going to cost somebody, more than likely a police officer, their life. It needs to be taken down immediately,” he added. “No reason to let something like this slip through the cracks. This is making people believe it’s OK to have this mentality and it’s not.”

Amazon is happy to show the world how woke they are. Their own site claims diversity is good,

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are good for business—and more fundamentally—simply right. Customers represent a wide array of genders, races, ethnicities, abilities, ages, religions, sexual orientations, military status, backgrounds, and political views. It’s critical that Amazon employees are also diverse and that we foster a culture where inclusion is the norm.

Apparently, “inclusion” means calling cops murderers, or suggesting: “Cops Lie, Record Everything.”

Also found on the Amazon woke page:

The inequitable treatment of Black people is unacceptable. We stand in solidarity with our Black employees, customers, and partners, and are committed to helping build a country and a world where everyone can live with dignity and free from fear. We support the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Perhaps someone should inform Amazon that the police aren’t killing black folks. The National Crime Victimization Survey in 2015 showed that police killed 258 black people, while black people killed roughly 6,000. An Amazon search for clothing that says “Black Lives Murder” came up empty.

The Amazon fun gets better. For only $19.99 Amazon will send you a t-shirt that says “F— Your Thin Blue Line” and shows a flag with a blue line burning. Charming. Amazon also sells a song by “Black Boys” called “F— The Police,” which depicts a cartoon pig in a police hat with bullet holes near its head. My favorite is a shirt that read, “Cops Kill Kids.” The reviews of this shirt are mostly negative,

Mike

This product should not be allowed to be sold on Amazon, Please Remove

Amazon has also banned conservative books in the past that don’t toe the liberal narrative.

Repeated calls by various police groups asking Amazon to discontinue selling anti-cop hatred have fallen on the deaf ears of hate-peddler Jeff Bezos. The Drug Enforcement Agency sent a letter that read, in part, “To continue to hawk products emblazoned with this vile phrase puts the lives of Police Officers, and all law enforcement nationwide, at peril and risk.”

Bezos is cool with anti-cop hatred, which can surely get people killed, but couldn’t bear to sell “Joe and The Hoe” shirts and discontinued them in August 2020.