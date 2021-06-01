[WATCH] Is Facebook's Censorship of This Texas Group Racist?

Woke Facebook regularly censors Republicans and anyone who is skeptical of its official takes on issues, only backing down once in a while and claiming some kind of “error” caused the censorship.

The “error” often turns out to be on the part of its partisan staff and fact-checkers.

Are the woke social media giant’s actions ever based on race as well as political belief?

For decades, Democrats have depended upon the rise of the Hispanic vote in Texas to save them defeat after defeat.

Then 2020 happened. Blue Hispanic areas of Texas shifted red.

And then censorship of this group happened.

Meet Mano DeAyala, chairman of Hispanic Republicans of Texas. Click to watch.

