China's Latest Population Move Should Raise Alarm Bells

After 35 years, the Chinese Communist Party loosened the notorious one-child policy in 2015. On Monday, China weakened the notorious and barbaric one-child policy even further, but Western social scientist Steven Mosher (who studied the policy in China when it began in 1980) warned that President Xi Jinping is likely to launch a similarly barbaric policy in the opposite direction.

“To actively respond to the aging of the population … a couple is permitted to have three children,” China’s state media outlet Xinhua reported on Monday. Xi and the Communist Party’s politburo made the decision recently.

While the one-child policy, which dates back to 1980, resulted in millions of forced abortions and sterilizations and led Western countries like the U.S. to take in unwanted Chinese baby girls (like my two adopted cousins), Xi’s new policy may be similarly barbaric.

Steven Mosher, president of the Population Research Institute (PRI), explained the dangers of this new policy.

“Today, thanks to the Chinese Communist Party misbegotten population control policies, China is literally dying, filling more coffins than cradles each year,” Mosher noted. “Desperate for more workers and soldiers, the Party leader Xi is now pushing people to have more, not fewer children.”

“If the Chinese people do not ‘voluntarily’ have more children, the Party will begin an escalating series of bribes, threats and punishments to ensure that they do,” Mosher warned. “Forced pregnancy is coming to China sooner than we think.”

Yes, the Chinese Communist Party seems primed to switch from decades of forced abortion and sterilization to a brutal policy of forced pregnancy, in order to build up the fighting force that Xi wants to impose his will on China and its neighbors.

Mosher’s warning carries weight. He was the first Western social scientist allowed to carry out fieldwork in China in 1979-1980, where he witnessed forced abortions and forced sterilizations in the one-child policy and broke the story to the world. He wrote Bully of Asia: Why China’s Dream is the New Threat to World Order.

Xi’s Communist Party runs a demonic regime, putting Muslims in forced labor camps, discriminating against black citizens, replacing posters of Jesus with posters of Mao Zedong in Christians’ private homes, seizing Hong Kong in violation of its treaty with Britain, forcing communism on the populace, and pushing aggressive expansion near India and the South China Sea.

A declining and aging population will weaken Xi’s Communist China, so the brutal ruler is trying to reverse the long-term effects of the one-child policy. Unfortunately for him, China has conditioned adults not to have children or to keep the number of their children below two. Between 1980 and the present, Chinese adults have developed strategies and lifestyles to avoid or minimize children. It will not be easy to reverse those longterm habits.

As Xi’s new policy fails to bring about the quick results the Chinese Communist Party intends, the Communist leader is likely to grow more and more desperate. While it is heartening to see the horrific one-child policy further consigned to the dustbin of history, Xi’s reasons for scrapping it will likely lead him to pursue a similarly horrific agenda.