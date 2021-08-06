The Morning Briefing: Hide Your Daughters—Joe Biden Is Getting His Sniff On Again

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Anniversary to Us

Before we hit the headline topic today I would like to mention that it was two years ago tomorrow that I took over this gig from Liz Sheld, who’d made it into a fun little enterprise. I had no idea what I was getting into but I’m glad I got into it. It was a little more involved than I had imagined but I quickly got in a groove and began enjoying myself. In the past two years, the Briefing readership has doubled and we’ve become a full-fledged newsletter too.

I am greatly looking forward to this next year. I’m always thinking of ways to shake things up and there may be some tweaks coming up soon.

Thank you to all who have become regular readers and subscribers. Year Three is going to be a lot of fun.

Joe Biden—America’s Pervy Uncle

Seriously, they have to stop letting this guy out of the house.

The alleged president is at it again, finding new ways to make people uncomfortable. I complain a lot about Biden but I will admit that he has a gift for creeping people out.

There was some shifting in seats when Biden demanded that Andrew Cuomo resign over allegations of sexual harassment. Team Biden likes to pretend that Gropey McWhispers is operating from the moral high ground, which is laughable. Victoria wrote about that yesterday:

It’s OK if you spit-taked when Joe Biden, of all people, called on Andrew Cuomo to resign after a state investigation concluded the New York governor had harassed eleven women. But White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki’s reaction to a reporter’s question—which got to the core of where President Hair-Smeller and Tara Reade’s former boss presumed to possess the moral authority to command Cuomo resign—is really one for the record books. And not in a good way. The White House reporter asked if President Biden shouldn’t himself be investigated for sexual harassment considering his long history of pawing, smelling, and excessively touching subordinates and other females.

Jenny Redhead continued her reign as Ditziest Woman In Every Room with her response:

Psaki: Well, first let me say, the president has been clear and outspoken about the importance of women being respected, having their voices heard, and about being allowed to tell their stories, and people treating them with respect. That has long been his policy, continues to be his policy. Uh, those, that was heavily litigated during the campaign, uh, I understand your need to get back to it…

LOL…if by “litigated” she meant “swept under the rug” then it makes sense. Tara Reade was ignored or demonized by the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media. The notion that accusations against Biden passed some sort of rigorous journalistic muster during the campaign is patently absurd.

My colleague Nick Arama at RedState covered Biden’s latest creepy sniffer moment:

But that wasn’t the only thing that was strange. Joe Biden was at it again with the kids and the hair sniffing. Joe Biden was signing the recognition honoring the officers when he starts staring at someone. It becomes clear it’s a little girl after he motions her to come over to him and pulls her into his lap. He leaned over to her, whispering, and putting his nose in her hair. She seems uncomfortable and moves away from him.

No, really, what’s wrong with this guy?

Joe Biden just can't help himself. pic.twitter.com/FNV7wDW82d — Mick (@TheMickNY) August 5, 2021

The presidential limo for this guy should be a windowless van.

For the safety of the children, Joe Biden should be kept in the White House and left to play with his Legos. Just don’t let him near any cameras, kids, or foreign policy.

Enjoy the weekend.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Daniel Donaldson was surprised by his family and his foster daughter with an adoption ask on his birthday. https://t.co/4PqkGUBgbh — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 6, 2021

