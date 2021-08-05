Sure, Jen Psaki, President Hair-Smeller's Sexual Antics Were 'Heavily Litigated' During the Election

It’s OK if you spit-taked when Joe Biden, of all people, called on Andrew Cuomo to resign after a state investigation concluded the New York governor had harassed eleven women.

But White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki’s reaction to a reporter’s question—which got to the core of where President Hair-Smeller and Tara Reade’s former boss presumed to possess the moral authority to command Cuomo resign—is really one for the record books. And not in a good way.

The White House reporter asked if President Biden shouldn’t himself be investigated for sexual harassment considering his long history of pawing, smelling, and excessively touching subordinates and other females.

Question: A lot of men in politics have been accused of sexual harassment. President Biden was accused by female Secret Service agents of skinny dipping in front of them, offending them, according to former Washington Post reporter Ronald Kessler … his former Senate aide, Tara Reade, accused him of sexual assault, The Washington Post and The New York Times published multiple accounts of women who objected to the way President Biden touched them. Should there be an independent investigation into the allegations into the president the way there was into Governor Cuomo?

And, in her best Baghdad Bob impersonation, Psaki tried to Jedi Mind Trick the New York Post reporter by laughably asserting that Biden’s peccadilloes had been – choking trigger warning – “heavily litigated” during the election.

Psaki: Well, first let me say, the president has been clear and outspoken about the importance of women being respected, having their voices heard, and about being allowed to tell their stories, and people treating them with respect. That has long been his policy, continues to be his policy. Uh, those, that was heavily litigated during the campaign, uh, I understand your need to get back to it…

Yes, by all means, blame the reporter for inquiring about President Hair-Smeller’s sexual deviancies.

Watch the exchange and then consider the breathtaking gall it takes to tell such a whopper…

Jen Psaki is pressed on Joe Biden's own history with sexual harassment allegations following the report on Governor Cuomo's sexual harassment. "That was heavily litigated during the campaign." pic.twitter.com/Z4Om3P6sg6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2021

…from the podium.

Everything—from the Big-Tech algorithm manipulations to help the Democrat party during the election, to Zuck bucks buying off elections offices, to the intentional burying of the Hunter Biden laptop story and cutting off the aforementioned New York Post for publishing the story, to blame-the-victim MSM stories about Tara Reade, to Joe Biden’s serial pawing—is a right-wing-conspiracy theory.

All of this was done in service of one political party and all in plain sight.

They kicked President Donald Trump off the tech platforms, for God’s sake.

How much clearer can it get?

Are you paying attention?