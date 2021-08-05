Daily Dose of Downey: 5 COVID Facts the Left Won't Tell You

COVID Is the New Herpes

The China flu is here to stay, folks. Fauci gets paid way too much money to let COVID go. Biden is hellbent on making this country commie by Christmas. He can’t do that without an iron grip on the the peasants. He’s already got the knee-bending milquetoasts on his side. The problem is you and your pesky constitutional amendments, especially that bothersome, white supremacy-based 2nd Amendment.

We Have Nothing to Fear But Idiots Who Still Believe Fauci

All the science tells us the same thing: The Delta variant isn’t as nearly as bad as the panic-tards want you to believe. Many people don’t know that because “Dr.” Fauci and his leftists media toadies spend their days sermonizing that vaccinated martyrs will be slaughtered by selfish anti-vax ghoulies eating a Moons Over My Hammy in the next booth.

Your Boogeyman, That’s What I Am

I am still an unvaccinated coxcomb. I can’t attend a Bruce Springsteen show. I can’t enter a New York City bar and rub elbows with the vaccinated kulaks. I am vax-trash. OR AM I?!?!?

Here are some fun-filled COVID facts that most Americans don’t know. Please post them on the Facebook profile of your annoying liberal sister.

NYC’s daily death total hasn’t exceed nine in one day since June 10. True dat–read it yourself. Commissar de Blasio can’t sit near me at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. in midtown Manhattan despite record low deaths in his own city.

The Delta variant is WAY less dangerous. Wait, what? Fauci says it’s way more contagious than mono at band camp. It is, but it’s way less fatal. It’s also far less likely to send you to the hospital. They keep pushing the word “contagious” but keep “forgetting” to tell us it’s considerably less lethal.

Fauci has the IQ of a potato. New York City radio legend Mark Simone has been humorously letting the Big Apple know just what an incompetent dunderhead Dr. Fauci really is and how many times he got it wrong.

Chicago’s daily death tolls have been between 0-4 since June 9. More people die in Chicago every week of “lead poisoning” than COVID.

A whopping 38% of beer drinkers avoided Corona beer because 38% of beer drinkers are idiots.

No One Believes the Democrats

If the commies want people to take the vax seriously, maybe they should take some personal inventory. Why would anyone take COVID advice from people like New Jersey’s Gov. Murphy, New York’s ass-grabby Gov. Cuomo, and Michigan Gov. Whitmer when they collectively murdered tens of thousands of elderly people? That’s like taking Kegel exercise tips from Rachel Levine.