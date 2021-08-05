LIVE AT 3:30PM EASTERN THURSDAY: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

Greetings, citizens of Earth, legal residents, and illegal aliens from planet Tralfamadore!

It is I, your friendly neighborhood VodkaPundit, with the good news that this Thursday will again bring a planetwide VIP Gold live chat with Stephen Kruiser, Bryan Preston, and (of course) Yours Truly.

Our year-old show is called “Five O’Clock Somewhere,” and our hot-takes/cold-drinks discussions on weighty issues such as the day’s top stories, pop culture, and air fryer technique, is unrivaled across the entire Salem Media digital empire.

If you’re just going by length, that is.

(Wink, wink.)

Our show goes on three hours, where you’re lucky if any of the others last a third that long.

So join us, won’t you?

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?