Diversity Fail: U.S. Military May Go Back to Including Photos for Promotion Boards

Wokeness Bombs Like a B-52

Looking to keep racial bias out of the military, Trump Defense Secretary Mark Esper called for the elimination of photos in military promotion boards back in July of 2020.

“We must root out prejudice and bias that may exist but isn’t always transparent, throughout the military” Esper said. “Diversity and inclusivity in the ranks are not merely aspirations, they are fundamental necessities to our readiness and our mission success.”

RETREAT!

Esper’s plan backfired. Diversity actually dropped in the year when photos were banned from promotion boards, and our military personnel were actually promoted based on achievements. One year later, the military is going back to using photographs. It seems racial bias in the military wasn’t holding back minorities after all.

“I think we should consider reinstating photos in selection boards,” stated Vice Admiral John Nowell at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space conference, according to Stars and Stripes. “We look at, for instance, the one-star board over the last five years, and we can show you were, as you look at diversity, it went down with photos removed.”

Ouch.

“It’s a meritocracy, we’re only going to pick the best of the best, but we’re very clear with our language to boards that we want them to consider diversity across all areas. Therefore … I think having a clear picture just makes it easier,” Nowell continued.

Huh? The navy wants the best of the best, but with racial quotas? Got it.

From the Halls of Montezuma to the Shores of Diversity

The Marines are on board too. The Marine Corps. is also “looking at reinstating the photos,” Brig. Gen. A.T. Williamson stated.

Williamson said there was an “assumption that there’s bias in the boardroom” but a recent review of the Marine Corps’ promotion board process by the Department of the Navy’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion found that’s likely untrue.

“There are elements of the photo that are … very helpful for us. I think that we may find that we may have disadvantaged individuals by removing those photos from the boards,” Williamson went on.

So there was no systemic bias involved in military promotions after all, and some “disadvantaged” servicemen and women didn’t get promoted because their picture wasn’t there for the promo board to see. That sounds like affirmative action to me.

This all comes as the military is training soldiers to combat “extremism,” leading to critical race theory seeping into Biden’s military, as reported by PJ Media.

The U.S. Army celebrated 60 years of diversity in 2008.

“I have never once felt like I needed to be defensive [because of race or gender], or that no one was going to listen to what I said,” stated Army Lt. Col. Fern O. Sumpter, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Schinnen in the Netherlands. Pssst, the Lt. Col. is a black woman. This was 13 years ago.

Maybe Gropey Joe Biden, who dodged Vietnam because of “asthma as a teenager“…. even though he played football for the University of Delaware, should keep his administration out of the military. It seems to be operating just fine without him.