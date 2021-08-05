Preventing Cheating in Elections Surges to Top Issue in the U.S.

Regardless of whether you believe Joe Biden was illegitimately elected president or not, preventing cheating in elections has surged to the top issue in the United States.

And this is a problem for Democrats.

According to a new Rasmussen Reports survey, 90 percent of likely U.S. voters this it’s important to prevent cheating in elections. That includes 79 percent who say it’s very important. A mere 7 percent of voters believe it’s not important to prevent election cheating—and I’d bet good money they’re Democrats.

And speaking of the Democrats, this poll is really, really bad news for them. Why? Because most voters support election integrity efforts, which are supported by Republicans.

Remember how Pennsylvania allowed mail-in ballots to be counted if they were received days after Election Day? Republicans were lived, citing the obvious opportunity for fraud. Well, A recent survey from Scott Rasmussen found that 70 percent of all voters want all mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day. Having ballots received by Election Day is a requirement that majorities in all demographic groups support.

Voters also oppose ballot harvesting—a practice that allows third-party groups to coordinate efforts to collect absentee ballots before an election and deliver them on Election Day for counting. The opportunity this gives for fraud is also obvious, which is likely why 57 percent of voters believe ballot harvesting should be illegal.

But no election integrity issue unites the electorate more than Voter ID. According to the survey, 74 percent of voters support Voter ID, which congressional Democrats equate to Jim Crow laws. Apparently, these Democrats believe the typical minority voter in 2021 isn’t capable of acquiring a photo ID. While this is what a select few Democrats on Capitol Hill claim to believe, an overwhelming bipartisan and diverse coalition of voters deems it to be a “reasonable measure” to prevent cheating.

While Democrats must think that their rhetoric equating Voter ID to Jim Crow is effective, in reality, most voters see opposition to Voter ID laws as a sign that they want cheating to continue.

When asked if they agree or disagree that “opponents of requiring a photo ID to vote just want to make it easy to cheat in elections,” 60 percent of those surveyed agreed. Only 29 percent disagreed.

So, Democrats are risking a lot by fighting Voter ID laws, and it seems some of them must be aware of the optics because some Democrats, like Stacey Abrams and James Clyburn, have flip-flopped on the issue of Voter ID—even claiming to have always supported it. As if we would forget they’ve fought Voter ID laws tooth and nail for years, calling them voter suppression.

Democrats clearly have a problem on their hands. Ninety percent of voters think preventing cheating in elections is important, and Democrats largely oppose efforts to prevent cheating,

Last month, Nsé Ufot, the CEO of the New Georgia Project, which Stacey Abrams founded, admitted to Politico that election integrity laws destroy their chances of victory in the 2022 midterm elections. “If there isn’t a way for us to repeat what happened in November 2020, we’re f—ed,” he said.

Sadly, both sides have felt like something wasn’t right in the past two elections. Democrats largely believe that Trump somehow colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election, and Republicans largely believe Biden stole the 2020 election from Trump. In fact, only about one out of four voters believe the right person was declared the winner in the last two presidential elections. There’s an undeniable desire of the electorate to feel confident that our elections are fair, regardless of the result. Only one party seems to be fighting commonsense election integrity laws at every turn. The question is, what are voters going to do about that?