Dem Reps (Including Omar and Tlaib) Want July to Be Muslim American Heritage Month

The resolution wasn’t introduced in the House of Representatives until late July, so we were able to enjoy one more July of barbecues and beer, but come next year, if all goes well for Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu), Rashida Tlaib (D-Gaza), and their allies on the hard-Left, we could be bombarded all through July with reminders of how peaceful, tolerant, and all-around wonderful Islam is, and do you really want to indulge in that pork and alcohol? Rep. Karen Bass (D-Useful Idiot) recently sponsored a resolution, co-sponsored by Omar, Tlaib, and a host of the House’s most notorious Leftists and race-baiters, to designate July as Muslim American Heritage Month, “honoring their contributions throughout our country’s history.” What contributions? Well, just consider their remarkable refashioning of the New York skyline.

Bass said piously: “I’m proud to join my House colleagues in introducing this legislation to acknowledge and appreciate the numerous contributions and achievements of Muslim Americans – both throughout history and today.” Rep. André Carson (D-Uncharismatic), the least headline-grabbing Muslim in Congress, chimed in: “As a proud Muslim-American Member of Congress, I am pleased to join my colleagues in introducing this resolution. Muslim-Americans have played a major role in shaping our nation for centuries. This legacy is something we should celebrate and share. Designating July as Muslim-American Heritage Month is a wonderful opportunity to honor the trailblazers who came before us, thank the Muslim-Americans currently making history, and inspire the upcoming generations who will help lead our country into the future.”

Unfortunately, Bass didn’t bother to enumerate any of these “numerous contributions and achievements,” either “throughout history” or “today,” and Carson didn’t explain what role Muslims have played in “shaping our nation” for “centuries.” It might have been illuminating if they had done so. I, for one, would have appreciated hearing about, say, the Muslim Founding Fathers who, guided by the wisdom of the Constitution of Medina, but of course there were no such people. If there had been devout and knowledgeable Muslims among the Founding Fathers, they would likely have argued against including the freedom of speech in the Constitution, as Islamic law prescribes the death penalty for criticism of Islam, the Qur’an, or Muhammad. They would also probably have taken issue with the principle in the Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal,” for in the Qur’an, Muslims are “the best of people” (3:110), while non-Muslims are “the most vile of created beings” (98:6).

But of course, there are the antebellum Muslim Senators who joined Daniel Webster, Henry Clay, and John C. Calhoun in the great debate over slavery, and who then left Congress to fight on the Union side in the Civil War, right? Wrong. Of course, there were no Muslim senators at all, because there was virtually no Muslim presence at all in the early decades of the United States, contrary to the woke wishful thinking of Bass, Carson, and the others who co-sponsored this resolution.

If there had been Muslim senators, and they were adhering to Islam’s tenets, they would likely have been pro-slavery, because slavery is sanctioned in Islam. It is no accident that the abolitionist movement arose in a Christian milieu in Britain and the United States, while numerous Muslim countries only abolished slavery far later, and under Western pressure. The Qur’an has Allah telling Muhammad that he has given him girls as sex slaves: “Prophet, We have made lawful to you the wives to whom you have granted dowries and the slave girls whom God has given you as booty” (Qur’an 33:50). Islamic tradition depicts Muhammad buying slaves, taking female infidel captives as slaves, and owning slaves.

Facts, however, have never troubled the likes of Bass, Carson, Omar, and Tlaib, and they’re unlikely to start bothering them now. If July becomes Muslim Heritage Month in this age of creeping totalitarianism, just imagine how we will be inundated in 2022. Online and offline during Gay Pride Month 2021, we were bombarded with rainbow logos, loving and attractive same-sex couples, and relentless pro-trans propaganda. A Muslim American Heritage Month is likely to feature the same full-court press, this time inundating us with smiling, fulfilled hijabis, happy full-bearded men in kaftans, and an endless stream of establishment media features going on about how only “Islamophobes” attempt to “link Islam with terrorism,” and how Islam is a truly feminist religion that eschews racism and fits comfortably into the Left’s woke agenda. Except it doesn’t, but that won’t be mentioned all month: once the red/green Leftist/Islamic alliance achieves its goals, we will start seeing cracks in the alliance, but not until then.

Muslim American Heritage Month will be yet another blow to national cohesion, and yet another opportunity for Leftists to barrage us with anti-American propaganda under the guise of “tolerance” and “diversity.” No wonder the likes of Omar and Tlaib are so enthusiastic about the idea.