Democrats Are Bringing Back Segregation

Jim Crow 3.0

New York City Commissar Bill de Blasio has thrown down the COVID gauntlet. He recently mandated that the unvaccinated will not be allowed to eat indoors, go to a gym, or enjoy a live performance. According to Dr. Drew Pinsky, that means mostly black folks and Latinos will have to stay at home.

Pinsky calls this the modern segregation.

The CDC reported today that only 28.4% of the black community have received the Covid vaccine. With states like CA and NY mandating vaccine passports to enter restaurants and businesses, the black community would be most affected by this modern day segregation

Pinksy didn’t supply a link to back up his claim that only 28.4% of black people have been vaccinated.

The people who responded to this tweet ranged from virtue-signaling white people to black people who remain indignant about “modern day segregation.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Lefty news tried to suggest that Trump supporters are leading the charge against the vaccine, but it turns out black folks are the least likely to bend their knees and raise their sleeves. They also tend to vote Democrat. Latinos are reticent, too.

Tuskegee

Many lefties, perhaps even de Blasio, don’t seem to understand why many black people aren’t keen to get the shot. Weird what happens when the country injects syphilis into 400 black guys to “see what happens.”

Or when Puerto Rican women are duped into playing guinea pigs with experimental birth control pills.

Segregation?

If black and brown people choose not to get vaccinated, and thus can’t go into a restaurant, is it segregation? Are non-vaxxers choosing to be outcasts? No. If the vaccine and masks work, why does de Blasio care if people are vaccinated? This isn’t about keeping people safe–it’s all about control. If the China flu is so dangerous that de Blasio won’t eat a burger next to the filthy, unvaccinated masses, why is his president allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, many of whom are COVID positive, into the United States and then spreading them around the country like human parmesan?

I’m okay with business owners who demand a vax pass to enter their restaurant. That’s their choice, not the government’s. I was also okay with someone choosing not to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple due to the bakery owner’s religious beliefs. I’m okay with a Muslim woman (or any woman) not wanting to wax a transgender lad’s lady-stones. If a business chooses to remove half of the population as potential clients, that’s on them. The government segregating the vaxxed from the non-vaxxed, when the science tells us COVID likely won’t kill us, is discrimination.

Don’t Deny the Science

An article from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) U.S. Library of Medicine asks the question, “What are your chances of dying if you catch the coronavirus?” Then it proceeds to not answer the question. It does mention that 16% of people over 90 will die. It mentions it twice. The rest of the article tells us they don’t know the answer. Actually, they do know the answer. Your odds of dying are low if you’re not really old, not really fat, and not really ill.

The truth is that the Delta variant is causing far fewer hospitalizations and deaths than other variants. Everyone knows it, even Commissar de Blasio. His mandate requiring a vaccine pass to eat at the Hard Rock Cafe isn’t about safety, it’s about punishing those that won’t bend a knee.