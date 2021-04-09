The Morning Briefing: Biden the Uniter Wants To Trample Your 2nd Amendment Rights

Top O’ the Briefing

Biden Lets His Gun-Grabber Freak Flag Fly

Happy Friday, fellow travelers along the Kruiser Morning Briefing way. What wine goes best with fading freedom?

Remember the days when we didn’t sit around worrying about the President of the United States shredding the United States Constitution?

GOOD TIMES.

Not gonna lie: I like it better when Grandpa Gropes stays in the Oval Office playing with his Legos. Forget missing Trump — Biden has been so spectacularly awful thus far that I’m beginning to miss Obama. We all knew it was going to be bad, but the puppet president’s handlers seem hell-bent to get us on the fast track to a dystopian Soviet nightmare.

It was more fun when all we had to worry about was the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu.

We’re moving into territory that’s making even me nervous. I still believe that these big, freedom killing moves by the Biden administration won’t stick. I’ve begun to worry that some might, however. I’m still putting faith in the courts, where executive orders can quickly be dealt with.

But I’m sweating a bit these days.

Biden’s rambling roll out of his anti-2nd Amendment gun control overreach plan was painful to watch, read about, and be in the same country with. Like every Democrat who goes after guns, the alleged president lied about his intentions. Tyler has more:

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced new executive actions on gun control, trying to limit “ghost guns” and to make it easier for people to flag their own family members who shouldn’t be allowed to purchase firearms. In announcing his gun restrictions, Biden specifically addressed the Second Amendment. While Biden insisted that none of his gun control measures impinged on the Second Amendment, he also insisted that “no amendment to the Constitution is absolute.” “Nothing, nothing I’m about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment. They’re phony arguments suggesting that these are Second Amendment rights at stake for what we’re talking about,” he argued. Then came the key statement: “But no amendment, no amendment to the Constitution is absolute.”

Democrats hate most of the Bill of Rights. They will insist that they don’t, but they’re forever betrayed by their actions. Now they’ve got a president who never really knows what he’s saying and he’s openly admitting that they don’t have any respect for the Constitution. Now that that cat is out of the bag, there’s really nothing to keep their assault on various rights from getting bolder. In olden times, Dems would be somewhat coy about such things. Now they’re in full YOLO mode.

Biden mindlessly belched up boilerplate Democratic anti-gun lies like this one:

It's amazing how this lie just floats and floats and floats. It is an absurd lie. It is absurd that the media just lets it sit there. They don't even show up to gun shows to report and prove their own point. They have no curiosity whatsoever. I've been to gun shows. THIS IS A LIE https://t.co/w0hgcRYqJ1 — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) April 8, 2021

Democrats know they’re lying when they first begin false information propaganda campaigns like this. I think that they actually start to believe their nonsense after repeating it for a long time though.

Paula wrote about a most frightening possibility in the Democrats’ lust to dismantle the Constitution:

Conservatives have been warning about the slippery slope that could result from these declarations of public health emergencies. Government tyrants have been getting away with using powers not granted to them by the legislature to impose whatever mandates their authoritarian hearts desire—sometimes, as in the case of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home order, with deadly consequences. The courts, unfortunately, have been slow to step in and inconsistent in their rulings, allowing the unconstitutional government orders to continue apace. I fear it’s only a matter of time before someone gets the idea to regulate gun ownership by declaring a public health emergency. Is that what Biden’s up to with the language above? Time will tell, but don’t be surprised if whoever is running the show at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue tries to make an end-run around Congress to push through emergency orders to confiscate guns from those deemed a “health risk,” beginning with anyone who attended the Trump rally on Jan. 6. My firearms were, unfortunately, lost in a tragic boating accident, so I don’t have to worry about it, but you definitely should.

Yikes.

Buy guns. Buy ammo. They’ll tell you that they don’t want to take your guns but…they totally want to take your guns.

I’m really gonna miss America if these people win.

Everything Isn’t Awful

.@SHAQ saw this young man buying an engagement ring and decided to pay for it 👏 (via @shaqfu_radio) pic.twitter.com/svMeqCT3e4 — ESPN (@espn) April 7, 2021

Bee Me

Gubernatorial Candidate Caitlyn Jenner To Save California Money By Making Only 77% The Usual Payhttps://t.co/H6rtJLXdX7 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 8, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Sports

Tonight in 1974, this was your all-time home run leaderboard: Babe Ruth 714

Hank Aaron 714 And there was about to be a new king. Rest in peace, Hammer. pic.twitter.com/eGbIEjWFPK — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) April 8, 2021

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

I respect the fact that my cat is just waiting for me to die so he can eat my face.