BOMBSHELL: The Dirty Secrets on Hunter Biden's Laptop Have Been Revealed

Remember the abandoned laptop that belonged to Hunter Biden—the laptop even Hunter himself conceded “could be” his—that was left in a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in 2019, the one that he never came back for?

Well, the Daily Mail received a copy of the hard drive and has reviewed the contents of the laptop, and there’s a treasure trove of dirty secrets in there.

According to text messages from 2019, Hunter begged his father to run for president. Not because the country needed him, or because he was the most likely candidate to win… Hunter begged Joe to run to salvage Hunter’s own reputation.

But that revelation is small beans compared to the one about Hunter repeatedly avoiding police action against him, due to his regular run-ins with drug dealers and prostitutes. Hunter’s illegal activities would normally have resulted in criminal charges or an investigation, including drug trafficking and prostitution.

Hunter also “blew hundreds of thousands on prostitutes, drugs and luxury cars, leaving him scrambling to avoid jail for $320k in unpaid taxes.”

Information on the laptop also reveals that Hunter was receiving unauthorized Secret Service protection, even on a week-long drug and prostitute binge in Hollywood in 2018. The Secret Service has claimed that no Bidens were under their protection at the time.

Hunter Biden not only has a PornHub account, but he has earned “66 award badges, including a badge for reaching 50 subscribers, watching 500 videos, and watching porn in high definition.”

Hunter also appears to be obsessed with making pornographic films with prostitutes. “The hard drive contains hundreds of pictures of naked women and naked selfies of Hunter, as well as dozens of videos.”

An expert authenticated the laptop for the Daily Mail, the newspaper reported. The outlet found a total of 103,000 text messages, 154,000 emails and more than 2,000 photos on the laptop. Here are the key findings from the forensic examination:

The Daily Mail found emails for multiple accounts on the laptop dating back to 2009, and other data which “appears to be related to Mr. Biden” between 2016 and 2019.

The report’s findings were consistent with the known timeline for the hard drive. A Wilmington, Delaware, computer store work order with Hunter’s signature shows he left his 2017 MacBook Pro laptop there on April 12, 2019.

Hunter’s iCloud email address was added to the laptop’s system on October 21, 2018, as well as his work email at his firm Rosemont Seneca on February 2, 2019.

The same day, a Gmail address he used to log onto sex cam sites and another personal Gmail address belonging to Hunter were also added.

Beau Biden’s old Gmail account was added on February 7, 2019.

Emails addressed to Hunter’s various email addresses dating from December 2009 to December 2020 were found on the system.

An iPad with the name “Hunter’s iPad” — and three email addresses associated with the Biden family — was backed up on the laptop and on iCloud in January 2019 and again a month later.

“The operating system timestamps appear to be authentic, and no evidence was found to suggest that the timestamps or data were altered or manufactured,” the report says. “No indications were found that would suggest the data was manufactured.”

The laptop also had information about Hunter Biden’s infamous gun incident in which the Secret Service got involved. “In texts to his therapist, Hunter claimed that when Delaware cops found the gun ‘the FBI and the Secret Service’ got involved, and that Hallie [Biden] told officers she took the weapon because she was ‘afraid for the kids’ and ‘because she was scared I would harm myself due to my drug and alcohol problem’.”

The information on the laptop also proves he lied on his background check to obtain the gun.

The Daily Mail has posted screenshots of several text messages and some disturbing photos on its website.

Joe Biden has often said “I’m proud of my son” and that he’s the “smartest guy I know” in regards to Hunter. I dunno. I think if Hunter was smart, he wouldn’t have left a laptop with so much incriminating evidence on it at a repair shop.