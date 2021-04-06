Hunter Biden Smoked Parmesan Cheese Because It Looked Like Crack Cocaine

That Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, was addicted to crack cocaine is well known, but in an interview with CBS News Monday night, he recalled how he would search through the carpet to find traces of the drug, come up with parmesan cheese instead, and smoke that.

“I spent more time on my hands and needs picking through rugs, smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine,” Hunter Biden said in the interview. “I probably smoked more parmesan cheese than anyone.”

Hunter’s tendency to smoke parmesan cheese in lieu of crack cocaine is mentioned in his forthcoming memoir.

“It didn’t matter: I smoked it. If it was crack, great. If it wasn’t, I’d take a hit, exhale, and exclaim, “S—, that’s not it – that’s the f—— cheese!” he wrote. “Again, the crack crumbs were often indistinguishable from the spilled snacks. Safe to say I’ve smoked more cheddar popcorn than anybody on the face of the earth.”

Joe Biden has said, ‘I’m proud of my son” and that he’s the “smartest guy I know” in regards to Hunter.

Hunter also claims in his memoir to have “no recollection” of the relationship he had with a Washington, D.C., stripper he fathered a child with.

Hunter Biden’s memoir, titled Beautiful Things, was published on April 6.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Gab, Facebook, MeWe, Heroes, Rumble, and CloutHub.