Hunter Biden Claims He Has 'No Recollection' of Woman With Whom He Fathered a Child

President Joe Biden’s youngest son, Hunter Biden, cheated on his late brother’s widow, fathering a son with a former Washington, D.C., stripper Lunden Alexis Roberts. Last year, a judge ruled that he was the biological and legal father of the child in question. In his forthcoming memoir Beautiful Things, Hunter Biden pays Roberts the ultimate insult, saying he has “no recollection” of his relationship with her.

According to an advance copy of the book provided to Fox News, Hunter Biden recounts his struggles with drugs, particularly after the death of his older brother Beau in 2015. Hunter Biden describes “more than four years of active addiction” following his brother’s death, and his relationship with Roberts took place during that time span.

The president’s son claims that he has had very few meaningful romantic relationships in his adult life.

“It was my first actual date in 26 years,” Hunter said of a blind date with Kathleen, who would go on to be his wife of 20 years. “My relationship with [Beau’s widow] Hallie belonged to a whole other category, and the other women I’d been with during rampages since my divorce were hardly the dating type. We’d satisfy our immediate needs and little else.”

“I’m not proud of it. It’s why I would later challenge in court the woman from Arkansas who had a baby in 2018 and claimed the child was mine — I had no recollection of our encounter,” Hunter Biden claims. “That’s how little connection I had with anyone. I was a mess, but a mess I’ve taken responsibility for.”

Contesting his paternity in court seems an odd way of taking “responsibility.”

In May 2019, Roberts had filed a petition for paternity, child support, and a request for Biden to foot the bill for the child’s health care. She said she and Biden had conceived the child, who was born in August 2018. In November 2019, a DNA test confirmed that Hunter Biden was the child’s biological father. In a January 2020 court order, Circuit Judge Holly Meyer wrote, “This Court finds and declares Robert Hunter Biden to be the biological and legal father of NJR,” the initials of the child in the case.

Hunter Biden had finalized his divorce from his wife of more than 20 years, Kathleen Biden, in 2017, after she accused him of spending money on drugs and strip clubs. Later that year, he started dating Hallie Biden, widow to his late elder brother Beau Biden and mother to his niece and nephew. He broke up with Hallie Biden in April 2019.

This means the child now linked to Hunter by DNA was conceived during his relationship with his late brother’s widow.

Yet the story became even more bizarre. In May 2019, Hunter Biden, 49, married Melissa Cohen, 33, in a surprise wedding.

It seems likely that Hunter Biden mentions Cohen elsewhere in the book, but the Fox News article does not include that section.

The paternity scandal seems a sore spot for President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill. The pair refused to mention Hunter Biden’s love child while listing their grandchildren in April 2020. A little boy out there is really the grandson of the president of the United States, and he likely has no idea.

Hunter Biden notoriously raked in cash from foreign business deals in countries where his father served as a point man under President Barack Obama, including Ukraine and China. Hunter Biden’s lucrative China deals arguably came at America’s expense.

Hunter Biden also appears to have left a laptop with sensitive information with a computer repairman. The repairman handed the information over to the FBI and The New York Post, which reported that Hunter Biden’s business deals implicate his father, Joe Biden. A former Hunter Biden associate confirmed that he has “firsthand knowledge” and documents showing Joe Biden’s involvement in Hunter’s Chinese business deals.

Yet Big Tech and the legacy media worked to bury the story, falsely claiming it was misinformation. Studies after the election suggested that if Biden voters had known about the story, they would not have voted for Joe Biden and Donald Trump would likely have won the 2020 election.

Hunter Biden appears intent on restoring his public image through this memoir, but his insistence that he has “no recollection” of his relationship with Roberts may end up digging his hole deeper.

