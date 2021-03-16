'Gosnell' Movie Creators Working on Hunter Biden Movie To Expose 'Crimes of the Biden Family'

The couple behind the movie Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer, are producing a new film that they say will expose the “crimes of the Biden Family.”

The movie, titled My Son Hunter, will be a “biopic of Hunter Biden chronicling his elitist party lifestyle, dodgy business dealings, family drama, and corruption.” They are looking to raise 2.5 million dollars via crowdfunding to finance the film. As of this writing, they are at 9.7 percent of their goal.

“The media and big tech covered up the bombshell report by The New York Post that showed the depth of corruption in the Biden family,” explained producer Phelim McAleer. “The truth deserves to be told and it needs to be seen by as many people as possible. An entertaining and enjoyable movie is the best way to tell the story of the Biden family’s corruption and to ensure as many people are educated about this as possible. If the media won’t do their jobs, we’ll do it for them.”

“This is an incredibly fascinating story,” Ann McElhinney added. “It’s ‘Austin Powers’ meets ‘King Lear’ with a dash of ‘House of Cards.’ The story is so compelling that viewers on both sides of the aisle will find it incredibly entertaining.”

Actors for the film have yet to be announced.

McAleer and McElhinney raised over $2.3 million to finance their film about abortionist Kermit Gosnell, which was screened in the Trump White House, and opened in 700 theaters nationwide.

If you’re interested in supporting the film, donations are tax-deductible.

