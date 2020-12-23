The FBI Has Emails That Tell Us Why Hunter Biden Was Hired by Burisma: Report

Emails obtained by the FBI last year detail how Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice-President Joe Biden, “strategized with his business partner on how to leverage an upcoming official trip to Kiev by his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to clinch” his lucrative position on the board of Burisma, reports Just The News, which has obtained copies of the emails.

Just The News reviewed these communications, and they show Hunter Biden referring to his father as “my guy” and he took credit for “adding value” because his father had made comments to Ukrainian leaders about natural gas production that would be of benefit to them.

Part of Hunter Biden’s strategy was to get Burisma to sign a consulting deal with him and his business partner Devon Archer before his father, then vice president, visited Ukraine.

“The contract should begin now — not after the upcoming visit of my guy,” Hunter Biden wrote Archer on April 13, 2014, a week before his father planned to visit. Hunter already knew he would be appointed to the board of Burisma, and that he wanted Burisma to pay additional consulting fees to him or his law firm, Boies Schiller Flexner.

Hunter wrote that the deal with Burisma “should include a retainer in the range of 25k p/m w/ additional fees where appropriate for more in depth work to go to BSF for our protection.” Hunter then explained that this deal would be “separate from our respective deals re board participation.”

Records previously obtained by Just the News show Burisma paid Boies Schiller Flexner a $250,000 retainer on July 5, 2014 as well as more than $3 million between 2014 and 2016 to a firm connected to Archer and Hunter Biden called Rosemont Seneca Bohais. The emails were provided to the FBI last December as part of a laptop hard drive believed to belong to Hunter Biden that had been left at a repair shop in Delaware. The shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, turned over a copy of the hard drive to agents under a federal grand jury subpoena. Mac Isaac’s lawyer, Brian Della Rocca, confirmed to Just the News on Tuesday that the emails detailing Hunter Biden’s efforts to land the Burisma deal in 2014 were on the hard drive turned over to the FBI.

Hunter Biden is currently under federal criminal investigation. Joe Biden claims the allegations against Hunter are “Russian disinformation.”

“If corroborated by the FBI, the emails would provide the most direct evidence to date of how Hunter Biden traded on his father’s name to score business with a Ukrainian company run by an oligarch who was under criminal investigation at the time,” explains Just The News. They note that the emails make no indication whether or not Joe Biden was aware of his son trying to leverage his influence. However, according to Hunter’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski, Joe Biden was supposed to get a cut out of Hunter Biden’s lucrative deals with China.

