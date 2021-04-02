Hunter Biden: 'Of Course, Certainly' That Could Be His Laptop

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. once described his son Hunter as “the smartest guy I know.” (And considering the people Joe knows, that’s definitely possible.) So what you’re about to watch might be part of Hunter’s brilliant plan to make the whole “laptop” story go away. He could be cleverly outwitting everybody who’s been hounding him about the laptop, full of incriminating evidence, that he allegedly abandoned at a repair shop less than five miles from his father’s house. He could be smarter than everybody. Yeah, that’s probably it.

Hunter is currently promoting his new memoir, Beautiful Things, and I’m sure the advance he got for it would make me nauseous if I could bear to look it up. And during an interview with Tracy Smith of CBS News that’s scheduled to air this weekend, he made this admission:

Months after it was alleged that a laptop revealed Hunter Biden's business interests in China and Ukraine, the president's son tells Tracy Smith that the laptop "could be" his Watch the full interview this weekend on #CBSSunday pic.twitter.com/DhtY5IcPeg — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 2, 2021

Tracy Smith: Was that your laptop?

Hunter Biden: For real, I don’t know.

TS: I know. But you know that’s…

HB: I really don’t know what the answer is. That’s the truthful answer.

TS: Okay. You don’t know, yes or no, if the laptop was yours.

HB: I don’t have any idea. I have no idea whether…

TS: So it could have been yours.

HB: Of course, certainly. There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the… that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me.

So he’s sticking with the BS story that this whole thing is somehow a plot by the Russkies. Putin tiptoed into Hunter’s house, stole his laptop, planted a bunch of fake evidence on it, and then dropped it off at a repair shop near his dad’s house and forged Hunter’s signature on the invoice.

If you believe this, you have to believe Matt Gaetz. Sorry, libs, but them’s the rules.

And now there’s another wrinkle, courtesy of Jordan Williams at The Hill:

President Biden’s son Hunter Biden in a new interview opens up about his father chasing him down a driveway during an intervention for his substance abuse. In the interview with “CBS This Morning,” set to air Monday, Hunter Biden says that after a tense confrontation, he stormed out of the house and tried to get in his car and was chased down by his father. “I tried to get into ­— I tried to go to my car. And my girls literally blocked the door to my car. Said, ‘Dad, Dad, please. You can’t. No, no,’” Hunter Biden says. The events took place as Biden’s family sought to hold an intervention for him in Wilmington, Del., in the run up to the elder Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Wilmington, huh? So this would’ve happened less than five miles from that repair shop. The invoice for the laptop is dated April 12, 2019, and Joe Biden announced his candidacy on April 25. So now Hunter, the smartest guy his dad knows, has placed himself in Wilmington at some point in the run-up to that announcement.

Will a reporter ask Hunter if he was in Wilmington on April 12? Will they ask if that’s his signature on the invoice? It’s possible, I suppose.

In case you missed it, our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the press and Silicon Valley were in such a panic about this story, which broke a few weeks before the 2020 presidential election, that they did everything in their power to squash it. Twitter instantly suspended anybody who posted any of Hunter’s pictures that were stored on the laptop (I was one of them), and actually banned the NY Post for breaking the story. The NYT, instead of trying to verify the story, dug into the backgrounds of the Post reporters to try to discredit them. Every journo in America made sure all their friends saw them snidely dismissing the story.

And Hunter just made fools of them all.

But what do they care? They got what they wanted. Trump is out of office, and if you resent being lied to in order to accomplish that, you don’t matter to the NYT anyway.

If they suddenly start digging into the story after so arrogantly dismissing it, that can’t be good news for Joe. It’ll mean they’re sick of him already, and they want to get it over with and coronate Kween Kamala already.

Watch your back, Joe! Just because they dragged you across the finish line, that doesn’t mean they’ll let you keep the medal.