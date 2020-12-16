Hunter Biden Sent 'Best Wishes From the Entire Biden Family' to Chinese Energy Firm, Asked for $10M

In a newly released email, incoming President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden sent “best wishes from the entire Biden family” to the Chinese Communist Party-linked Chinese energy company with whom Hunter Biden intended to launch a firm. After claiming to speak for the whole family — which very much includes Hunter’s father, the former vice president — Hunter Biden asked the chairman to wire $10 million to “properly fund and operate” the company he intended to launch.

That $10 million transfer to the joint venture never came through, much to the chagrin of Tony Bobulinski, the man who was to become CEO of the venture. Bobulinski has since come forward to expose Hunter Biden’s influence peddling and Joe Biden’s alleged involvement in the lucrative business deals that enriched the Biden family, arguably at America’s expense. Bobulinski provided this latest email to Fox News, which reported it on Wednesday.

Hunter Biden sent the email to Zhao Runlong at CEFC Energy, asking the firm’s employees to translate a message for CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming.

“I hope my letter finds you well. I regret missing you on your last visit to the United States,” Biden wrote to Ye in a letter dated June 17, 2017, and sent via email the next day. “Please accept the best wishes from the entire Biden family as well as my partners.”

“We are all hoping to see you here again soon, or in Shanghai,” the former vice president’s son added.

Biden said he and his partners had “concluded the establishment of SinoHawk Holdings,” the joint venture with CEFC, and told Ye he looked “forward” to introducing him to Bobulinski, who would “act as the CEO.”

“He is a very close friend of James Gilliar and the Biden family and joined our team to focus on the execution of things as a partner,” Hunter Biden wrote. “He has invested capital all over the world for some of the world’s wealthiest families.”

The ex-VP’s son went on to note that Bobulinski had “sent a request to Dong Gongwen [Gongwen Dong] and Director Zang for the funding of the $10 MM USD wire. I would appreciate if you will send that quickly so we can properly fund and operate Sinohawk.”

Fox News also published Ye’s response — dated July 10, 2017 — and reported on a September 6, 2017, email from Gilliar to Bobulinski.

Ye said he had arranged for Zang and Dong to “expedite the charter capital input to SinoHawk.”

“I am glad to hear from you! Time flies and it has been months since we met in the US. It seems that we were always on a rush when we were together,” Ye wrote to Hunter Biden, adding that “the consensus we made last time has been materialized in a timely manner.”

“I look forward to meeting you in the near future and discussing our joint undertaking. If there is anything I could do please do not hesitate to write to me,” Ye added. “Please accept my best regards to you and your family.”

According to a Senate Homeland Security Committee and Senate Finance Committee report released in September, Ye Jianming, Gongwen Dong, and other Chinese nationals with whom Hunter Biden worked have ties to the Chinese Communist Party government and the People’s Liberation Army.

“Those associations resulted in millions of dollars in questionable transactions/cash flow,” the report warned.

Bobulinski has repeatedly claimed that Joe Biden was personally involved with Hunter Biden’s lucrative foreign deals, including those with China. Bobulinski said he personally met with Joe Biden to discuss these deals. The Biden campaign released the former vice president’s tax returns, which do not reflect any involvement with Chinese investments.

Fox News reviewed many text messages about the $10 million seed money for SinoHawk. According to those messages, visa issues delayed the transfer for weeks.

According to the Senate report, CEFC wired nearly $5 million to the bank account for Hudson West III, a firm that Hunter Biden opened with Chinese associates, on August 8, 2017. It is unclear whether Hunter Biden was a half-owner of Hudson West III at the time, yet on the same day the $5 million came through, and continuing through September 25, 2018, Hudson West III sent request payments to Owasco, Hunter Biden’s firm. The payments, described as consulting fees, totaled “$4,790,375.25 in just over a year.”

In another email, Hunter Biden requested keys for his new “office mates”: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Jim Biden, and to Cecilia Browning, the general manager at the House of Sweden. Biden also requested keys for Gongwen Dong, whom he described as an “emissary” for Chairman Ye Jianming. “I would like the office sign to reflect the following: The Biden Foundation… Hudson West (CEFC US),” Hunter Biden wrote.

On Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called for a special counsel investigation into Hunter Biden’s China ties, saying that anyone who supported a special counsel investigation into President Donald Trump over trumped-up claims of Russia collusion should agree that Hunter Biden’s China deals cast a pall on the incoming president.

Joe Biden may truly be compromised by business deals involving the Chinese Communist Party. America had the opportunity to avoid this sticky situation in the November 3 election, but Big Tech and the legacy media buried the story, helping Biden prevail.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.