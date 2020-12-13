DOJ Subpoena Seeks Hunter Biden Docs on Burisma, Media Hardest Hit

A Department of Justice (DOJ) subpoena in the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes specifically requested documents related to the notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, a source familiar with the matter told the Associated Press on Sunday. The DOJ opened the probe back in 2018, before the Democrats impeached President Donald Trump for asking Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden’s business deals.

The legacy media, which buried the Hunter Biden scandals throughout the 2020 presidential election apparently in an effort to help Joe Biden, finally decided to report on the scandal after Hunter Biden confirmed on Wednesday that his taxes were under federal investigation.

Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma in 2014, even though he lacked any experience in the gas industry or in Ukraine. However, Joe Biden did serve as the Obama administration’s point person on Ukraine. The then-vice president even bragged about using a quid-pro-quo to force Ukraine’s president to fire a prosecutor who claims he was investigating Burisma. (Biden has insisted that he angled for the ouster because the prosecutor was corrupt, but the connection is still suspicious.)

The subpoena, issued last week, also seeks information on Hunter Biden’s Chinese business deals, along with other financial transactions. The former VP’s son raked in cash through deals with companies controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, arguably strengthening the Middle Kingdom’s position at the expense of America’s interests. In one case, Hunter Biden worked with a company accused of supporting China’s brutal oppression of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Hunter Biden appears to have traded on his father’s name and influence quite extensively, but he was not the only member of the VP’s family to do so. Joe Biden’s brothers have also used influence-peddling to make deals, and the FBI investigated Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in 2007 for just this sort of “Delaware Way” soft corruption.

In one of the most heinous acts in the history of American journalism, legacy media outlets and Big Tech platforms buried the story, helping Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump and almost certainly aiding China’s interests in the process. A Media Research Center poll found that if Americans who voted for Joe Biden had known about the Hunter Biden story, a sizeable portion said they would not have voted for the Democrat.

Attorney General Bill Barr reportedly worked to keep the DOJ’s probes into Hunter Biden secret, in order to avoid the politicization of the DOJ. While the DOJ should remain non-political and should investigate such matters regardless of their political impact, his secretiveness gave the legacy media cover to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal as a Trumpworld feverdream, rather than the damning corruption it truly is.

Perhaps most importantly, a former business partner of Hunter’s has come forward claiming he has “firsthand knowledge” that Joe Biden was involved in his son’s heinous China deals. This suggests that the likely incoming president may himself be compromised by the People’s Republic of China — one of the many facts that should have convinced the American people that, for all his faults, President Donald Trump was the better option.

