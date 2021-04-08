Wait, Did Joe Biden Run for President... BECAUSE of Hunter?!

To say that Hunter Biden was a liability for his father’s 2020 presidential run would be an understatement. Hunter didn’t even appear in the Biden family’s Christmas photo in 2019. Yet new revelations suggest that Hunter Biden’s reputation may have been one of the reasons Joe Biden ran for president last year.

The Daily Mail received a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop and, as PJ Media’s Matt Margolis reported, the revelations are damning. The laptop didn’t just have emails — it also had personal text messages between Papa Joe and his wayward son.

When the former vice president sent his son a doting text message, Hunter Biden unloaded all his baggage at once.

“Good morning my beautiful son. I miss you and love you. Dad,” Joe Biden wrote at 6:57 a.m. on February 24, 2019.

Hunter unloaded. “Well having made clear to the world that the only reason for not [running is your] family problems, [I’m] glad to be the f**king bullseye you painted on my back,” the son shot back. “Oh …good morning … from [expletive] rehab.”

“Maureen Dowd points to me as the reason you’ll most likely [lose] it?” Hunter added. “Your team just made me the uncontrollable troubled tax cheat philanderer sex and drug addict that you tried so hard to fix but couldn’t.”

“They just totally wrote my life away,” the son added. “And if you try and say otherwise [I’ll] have [a] hard time understanding how you rationalize this sh*t.”

Later that morning, Hunter Biden told his father, “If you [don’t] run [I’ll] never have a chance at redemption.”

“I’ll run but I need you,” Joe Biden responded. He said Hallie Biden was wrong and insisted that Hunter’s “only focus is recovery.”

The former vice president added, “When you can and feel like it call. Positive my text [are] a target.”

Joe Biden declared his candidacy for president two months later.

Mark Hemingway, writing for RealClearInvestigations, has suggested that Democrats orchestrated the impeachment effort against Donald Trump in the fall of 2019 in order to weaken Trump and hide the Biden family’s corruption. The impeachment effort set the storyline that investigations into Hunter Biden’s notorious foreign business deals — some of which allegedly personally involved Joe Biden — were discredited GOP smears.

Hunter Biden notoriously raked in cash from foreign business deals in countries where his father served as a point man under President Barack Obama, including Ukraine and China. Hunter Biden’s lucrative China deals arguably came at America’s expense.

Hunter Biden also appears to have left a laptop with sensitive information with a computer repairman. The repairman handed the information over to the FBI and The New York Post, which reported that Hunter Biden’s business deals implicate his father, Joe Biden. A former Hunter Biden associate confirmed that he has “firsthand knowledge” and documents showing Joe Biden’s involvement in Hunter’s Chinese business deals.

Yet Big Tech and the legacy media worked to bury the story, falsely claiming it was misinformation. Studies after the election suggested that if Biden voters had known about the story, they would not have voted for Joe Biden and Donald Trump would likely have won the 2020 election.

Joe Biden has wanted to be president for decades, but it seems plausible that the need to protect Hunter Biden played a role in his decision to run for president — and it may have played a role in the first impeachment of Donald Trump.

Now, Hunter Biden has published a book touting his redemption. Is this his premature “Mission Accomplished” moment?