New York to Give $15K Each to Illegal Immigrants

As the border crisis grows, President Grandpa’s advisors keep trying to explain away his open invitation to illegal immigrants:

Flashback: In the first Democratic primary debate, Biden says when he’s president, illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border” pic.twitter.com/Fq1vCNEN75 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

But why do so many people want to come here in the first place? That’s the paradox the Dems can never quite get around: They want us to feel guilty for living in a country that’s so evil, we can’t even deal with all the people trying to get in.

Well, here’s one possible explanation for why we’re so popular. Annie Correal and Luis Ferré-Sadurní, NYT:

When the coronavirus arrived in New York City a year ago, it hit enclaves of undocumented immigrants with a fury, killing thousands and wiping out the service and construction jobs that kept many families afloat… But after a sweeping move by lawmakers this week, New York will now offer one-time payments of up to $15,600 to undocumented immigrants who lost work during the pandemic. The effort — a $2.1 billion fund in the state budget — is by far the biggest of its kind in the country and a sign of the state’s shift toward policies championed by progressive Democrats… Republicans instantly criticized the measure as out of touch at a time when many other New Yorkers were still struggling, while some Democrats from swing districts upstate and on Long Island said privately that a publicly funded rescue program for people who are not in the country legally could be wielded as a cudgel against them in future elections.

Yes, making New Yorkers foot the bill for people to come into the country illegally might just be a “cudgel.” Those poor Democrats!

And I love how the NYT frames this as if illegal immigrants are the only ones suffering during the pandemic. No, guys, it’s also hitting the people whose money you’re stealing.

As the NYT notes, “It is hard to quantify the number of undocumented families living in New York.” Oh really, you can’t document people who are undocumented? Weird!

Putting aside the moral and ethical problems with giving people money for coming to your country illegally… how is this even supposed to work? Logistically, I mean. How do you verify that somebody is undocumented? What do you do, ask to see ID and then just write a check to anybody who doesn’t have one?

I get the feeling we’ll be seeing scenes like this:

“Hola, señor, please to giving me the monies. I no have no papers, ay yi yi!”

“Ralph? Is that you? Take off the sombrero and fake mustache…”

But seriously, folks, this insanity is a slap in the face to immigrants who come here legally. Imagine moving to America, following the rules, and working hard to make a life for yourself here. And now you have to watch helplessly as a bunch of cheaters cut the line in front of you. They’ve all got their hands out, and the Dems are eager to fill those hands with cash. And then comes the worst part: It’s your cash.

A lot of people are learning the hard way that laws are for suckers. And lawmakers are the ones proving it.

The whole thing is nuts, but if you live in New York, I have no sympathy. You keep electing these people, and they know you’ll keep voting for them no matter what they do to you.

Remember Escape from New York? That movie depicted a world where Manhattan had been walled off and turned into an open-air federal prison. But John Carpenter was thinking too small. I say we wall off the whole state. Nobody gets out, ever. If you want to create a liberal utopia, you get to deal with the consequences while the rest of us get on with our lives.