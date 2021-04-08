How Governor Brian Kemp Can Seal the Deal on Reunification of Georgia Republicans

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ended up in the spotlight in ways that were both legitimate and unfair after Election Day 2020. What Lin Wood and Sydney Powell alleged was unfair and largely inaccurate. Criticisms about the chaos, the election not conforming to the laws passed by the legislature, and some critiques of the secretary of state’s office were legitimate. Especially after the leak of fake Trump quotes by Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs. She needs to resign immediately, if not sooner, for the sake of unification.

In the interests of full disclosure, as a Georgia resident, I support the vast majority of Kemp’s actions as governor. His administration navigated the pandemic, keeping our rainy day fund intact. The state required no cuts to major services and he began reopening our state in May of 2020. Teachers went back to work in many districts in the fall and received bonuses for their dedication.

Kemp signed the pro-life Heartbeat Bill and stood his ground during that media onslaught and a round of boycotts. Georgia remains a great state to do business in and had an unemployment rate of 4.8% in February of 2021. He needs to step up and address vaccine passports, critical race theory in public schools, and transgender equity issues. But recently, he has been preoccupied with the passage of the election security bill.

Republicans in Georgia demanded our leaders remedy the pandemic-related election features that caused such chaos on Election Night 2020, which evolved into election month. Georgia’s struggles to produce a final count were an embarrassment of unprecedented proportions for the state. Mobile voting booths, unattended drop boxes, and historic levels of absentee voting requiring signature matching strained the state’s procedures. Kemp and Republicans in the state delivered.

Yet, returning Georgia to secure processes caused a manufactured outrage in the corporate media and from Democrats. The law codifies monitored ballot drop boxes, increases the number of early voting days, standardizes polling hours across the state, and maintains no-excuse absentee balloting. The only change to the absentee process was moving from subjective signature matches to one of several forms of ID. The ID requirement has widespread bipartisan and multi-racial support, and most counties in the state did not have activists serving buffets and beverages to people in line.

Requiring the former and restricting the latter prompted President Joe Biden to declare the bill worse than Jim Crow. Activists in the state and the corporate media pressured companies such as Coca- Cola and Delta Airlines to speak out against the bill, then Major League Baseball moved the All-Star game out of the state, reportedly after the league had conversations with Georgia activist Stacey Abrams. The backlash has been so bad within the state that MLB may be reconsidering its decision. Too little, too late for many Georgians.

This feigned outrage has all served to reunite Republicans within the state. Now, Governor Kemp needs to seal the deal by letting Republicans and conservatives know the single-most significant outside influence in the 2020 election. It was not rigged voting machines or Venezuelan and Cuban dictators. It was outside funds from billionaires laundered through a not-for-profit to selected urban election offices. The difference in turnout in the counties that billionaires funded between 2020 and 2016 is significant, especially when you understand how these funds were used. As J. Christian Adams explained in December of 2020:

The hundreds of millions of dollars built systems, hired employees from activist groups, bought equipment and radio advertisements. It did everything that street activists could ever dream up to turn out Biden votes if only they had unlimited funding. In 2020, they had unlimited funding because billionaires made cash payments to 501(c)(3) charities that in turn made cash payments to government election offices. Flush with hundreds of millions in new cash, government election offices turned those donations into manpower, new equipment, and street muscle to turn often sluggish and incompetent urban election offices into massive Biden turnout machines across the country – in Madison, Milwaukee, Detroit, Lansing, Philadelphia, and Atlanta among dozens of others.

These turnout machines swamped the gains President Trump made in statewide contests:

The hundreds of millions poured into urban election offices by the CTLC and affiliated charities also explains how Trump dramatically increased his share of the black and Hispanic vote and still lost. Hadn’t we been told that if Trump could increase his share of the black vote by only a few percentage points that he would win? Well, he did, and he lost. Even if Trump increased his share of the black and Hispanic vote, the opening of the urban turnout floodgates through private donations to government election offices easily swamped Trump statewide in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan. It doesn’t matter if Trump has 15 percent of the black vote in Detroit if turnout there soared by 92,891 Detroit votes, which it did. It doesn’t matter if Trump has even 20 percent of the black vote in Atlanta if turnout in DeKalb soared by 54,550 votes, which it did.

These initiatives were confirmed in the Time magazine expose about the “shadow campaign” waged nationally against President Trump in 2020. In the new law signed by Kemp, election funding in Georgia may only come from municipal, state, and federal sources. No more selective funding by billionaires.

Many political activists on the right and the left understand what happened in 2020, but the general public does not. It is up to Governor Kemp and Georgia Republicans to explain the reality of what occurred in the 2020 election to permanently heal the rift caused on the right by the 2020 chaos. Doing so will encourage turnout by challenging right-leaning Georgians who like the results Kemp has championed in the state not to allow Stacey Abrams and her pals on the coasts to outmaneuver us by other means.

The 2022 election will be here before we know it and momentum and unity related to the current assault on the character of the state must be leveraged and built upon to keep Georgia red.