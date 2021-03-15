The Morning Briefing: Military Brass Bravely Launch Operation Tucker Carlson

Top O’ the Briefing

Military Higher-Ups Get Their Fatigues In a Bunch Over Cable News

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I think we’re running out of reasons to not invade Canada.

There I was, minding my own business and avoiding the news as is my wont on the weekends, when a friend texted me about military personnel going after Tucker Carlson on Twitter. I knew that I was going to regret ruining my weekend zen do dive into the brouhaha but the whole story seemed so ridiculous that I couldn’t stay away from it.

Like an idiot, I jumped online and quickly discovered that some guys who probably prided themselves on their toughness at one point had, indeed, turned into a team of whiny Brian Stelters.

Treacher wrote about it on Saturday, and brought up some excellent points:

I’m no expert on the military, but don’t these guys have anything better to do with their time than cutting wrestling promos on civilians? “You listen and you listen well, Mister Tucker Carlson: We will settle this in the squared circle on Sunday at Wrestlemania 37. I’ll shove that bowtie where the studio lights don’t shine!” And doesn’t the military have regulations about uniformed personnel making political statements? Isn’t that one of the things you give up when you join? Isn’t that the whole point of having civilian oversight of the military? Aren’t taxpayers allowed to speak up about where their money is going? I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s nuts. Can you imagine if somebody did this while Trump was president? Just picture a uniformed military officer calling out Anderson Cooper or Rachel Maddow. Every newspaper in the country would be $#!++ing bricks directly onto the front page. Brian Stelter’s head would explode like somebody forgot to poke holes in it before putting it in the microwave. Human sacrifice. Dogs and cats living together. Mass hysteria. If Tucker wanted to prove that today’s armed forces need a priority check, he couldn’t have written a better script than this. The military isn’t supposed to be publicly haranguing American citizens for criticizing them.

Not even eight weeks of Biden and members of the military are turning on a private citizen because he offended their delicate sensibilities. Is there nothing about America this drooling idiot can’t ruin?

Treacher’s last point in the above quote is the real money take. Carlson was merely noting that the United States military’s focus might be a little off, especially considering the threat from China that grows larger by the day. Several official military accounts responded by proving him right. Sgt. Emo and his ilk are an embarrassment. This great land is well and truly lost forever if more military leadership comes down with a case of the wokes.

I have a difficult time believing that most of our men and women who serve are like that, but who knows here in Topsy Turvy Land?

There was some backpedaling and apologizing by a couple of the official accounts that went after Carlson, but the real problem is that they felt comfortable doing it in the first place.

Ted Cruz was not amused by all of this and has written to the Sec. of Defense expressing his displeasure:

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) on Sunday penned a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin over the Military’s use of official Armed Forces’ communication channels to address Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s criticisms. The senator pointed out that Military members are prohibited from using their official capacities to engage in partisan politics. Instead of abiding by the Department of Defense’s policies, Pentagon officials, Cruz said, used public attacks on Carlson “for the sake of leftwing ideology and political expediency.” One of the primary concerns the senator has is with Military officials saying civilians are not allowed to criticize the Armed Forces unless they themselves have served. Engaging in this kind of behavior, Cruz said, “weaponizes” the Military and breaks generations of tradition. “This spectacle risks politicizing the military after several centuries of efforts to keep military officials out of domestic affairs, undermining civil-military relations by having the military take a side in a contentious cultural dispute, and the perception that military leaders are happily weaponizing the institution against political critics of the sitting administration,” he explained.

I wrote last month that the efforts by the Democrats to label any of us who disagree with them as “domestic terrorists” is disturbing and a slippery slope. This lunacy over the weekend is part of that. Forget the threats at the Mexican border or the rapid expansion of China’s military, it’s us crazy conservatives who are the real enemies of America in the leftists’ telling of the story.

Don’t think for a moment that Gropey Joe’s handlers wouldn’t love to turn all of the American military against us right wing nut jobs. I don’t think it’s going to happen — at least not any time soon — but you can bet that the Asterisk in Chief, Granny Boxwine, and Chuckles Schumer are all dreaming about it.

Brush up on your Mandarin, kids, the next eight weeks will probably be even worse.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Sam Bregman, a high school junior in Arizona, raised $15,000 to donate a new pair of tennis shoes & 5 pairs of socks to every child at Galveston Elementary School! He hopes to do the same for another local elementary school soon. 📷: Paula Ginsberg Kasprzyk on Facebook pic.twitter.com/dg51Zanv4d — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) March 14, 2021

