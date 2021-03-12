The Kruiser Kabana Episode 108: Comedian Ellen Karis Talks Trump, the Economy, and Stand-Up in the Zoom Era

My reputation as not being a people person isn’t very accurate. I do like people, I just prefer that they be in an audience and clapping for me. The only audience I’ve had for over a year is my cat.

He doesn’t laugh and always looks like he’s judging me.

My friend Ellen Karis joins me for the second time for the longest episode I’ve ever done. We spent a lot of time on politics and the pandemic before we got into the current state of stand-up. A tireless worker, Ellen hasn’t been letting the plague dull her comedy chops. She’s been doing a lot of the virtual/Zoom sets that I keep talking about doing. There will be no return to the normal that we comedians used to know. We explore what the future of stand-up looks like. It’s different, but it’s encouraging.

Trust me people, you’re still gonna need to laugh.

Keep up with Ellen (who does a great podcast of her own) on Facebook and look for her to be appearing at a Zoom show near you soon.

Enjoy!

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.