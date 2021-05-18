The Morning Briefing: Why Are We Still Pretending That Andrew Cuomo Isn't a Moron?

Top O’ the Briefing

Cuomo the Ridiculous Won’t Go Away

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Ptarmigan is still my favorite silent “p” word.

It’s difficult to describe the magic that is being worked in my life by tacos lately. They’re probably the healthiest coping mechanism I’ve found yet.

These past fifteen months have given us myriad examples that we’re all just sims and the advanced being who’s playing the game has a most twisted sense of humor. Nothing seems real at this point. Reason and logic are out the window.

Frequent fodder here at the Briefing during this time has been the bumbling gubernatorial triumvirate of Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, and Andrew Cuomo. Make no mistake, I would love to be able to stop writing about them but they just won’t go away. Few people have benefited more from a toxic combination of liberal media bias and the participation trophy era than these three. The fact that they’re all still employed is kind of stunning when you think about it. Back when this country had more backbone shame would have made each of them tuck tail and resign.

We discussed Whitmer recently, and yesterday the other two members of the Idiot Triplets were in the news again.

Gavin Newsom decided that science doesn’t need to be followed anymore and is keeping California’s mask mandate in place.

The Cuomo news was even more stunning.

Bryan wrote about it:

Forbes reports a bombshell: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to haul in a total of $5 million from the book he wrote while he was supposedly handling the COVID crisis in his state.

A cool five million for a book about “Leadership Lessons” from the governor who bungled things so badly that he killed 15,000 or so people.

That’s the real galling thing here. Cuomo not only didn’t handle things well, he was actively covering up how poorly he was doing. He has yet to face anything in the way of accountability. Quite the opposite — he’s making bank on his failure. I’m trying to remember the last time that a Democrat was held accountable for any wrongdoing.

We have been subjected to over-the-top demagoguery from elected Democrats — including the alleged president — and the so-called “experts” for over a year and it’s nigh on impossible to count how many times they’ve all been wrong.

Matt has a post about the most recent and egregious example:

In March, Texas Governor Greg Abbott axed the state’s mask mandate and other COVID-related restrictions on businesses and people. Joe Biden blasted the decision, calling the move a “huge mistake” and “Neanderthal thinking.” “The last thing we need is the Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime everything’s fine, take off your mask, forget it. It still matters,” he said. “It’s critical, critical, critical, critical that they follow the science.” Dr. Anthony Fauci also called it “risky” and “potentially dangerous.” “When you pull back on all mitigation methods on all public health guidelines, that’s when you get into trouble and history has proven that,” Fauci told Chris Wallace of Fox News. “This isn’t just some kind of a theoretical, a point that I’m trying to make. It’s not theoretical. It actually happens.” Weeks later, when no surge in cases happened, Fauci tried to suggest that there might be a “lag,” but no surge ever happened. Now, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Texas has reported zero coronavirus deaths for a day. They also reported the fewest COVID cases in over a year, the lowest seven-day COVID positivity rate ever, and the lowest number of COVID hospitalizations in 11 months.

Where does Greg Abbott go for his apology? Or Ron DeSantis?

Fauci’s mouth runs like a diarrhea from a toddler. There may not be any highly educated person in history who’s said more stupid things in a one year span than Anthony Fauci. The hacks in the mainstream media never call him out on any of it. He’s still treated like he’s the messiah by the mask fetishists.

It’s OK to be sick of these people. They’re horrible and they’re bad at their jobs and they’ve been praised for ruining what was once the greatest country on Earth.

Somewhere, someday, they’ll hopefully have to answer for all of this.

Everything Isn’t Awful

This 89-year-old math tutor’s virtual lessons are reaching students around the world! https://t.co/IXoYXf4RJy pic.twitter.com/WMHSjw3hTJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 17, 2021

