The Kruiser Kabana Episode 123: HotAir's Ed Morrissey On Biden's Kinda/Sorta Catholicism

By Stephen Kruiser May 18, 2021 2:12 AM ET
HotAir’s Senior Editor Ed Morrissey is back in the Kabana for the first time in several months. Like me, Ed is a practicing Roman Catholic, so I wanted to pick his brain regarding our current occupant of the Oval Office.

I try not to get too judgmental about where other people are in their faith journeys because it’s a monumental task just taking care of my own. Joe Biden is fair game for a couple of reasons though, the most obvious being that he is president. The second reason is that the mainstream media doesn’t shut up about Biden’s “deep faith.”

There’s been a lot of debate over the years about whether pro-abortion Catholic politicians should be allowed to receive Communion. The conversation has been getting more media attention now that the United States has only its second Roman Catholic president ever.

Ed’s a lot nicer than I am, which is also why I wanted his perspective. We all know how curmudgeonly I can be. We didn’t stick with the Catholic stuff for the whole podcast, we hit a few other things too.

Stephen Kruiser

